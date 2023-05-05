The best rainy day activities in Sunderland, according to Tripadvisor reviews

With winter seeming reluctant to relinquish its grip and the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend weather currently forecast to be a cloudy affair with potential rain, it can leave families struggling for ideas as to what to do with the kids during inclement weather.

The onset of spring and warmer temperatures is a time many families look to escape the shackles of winter and get outside for a walk or cycle in the countryside or even a day at the beach.

However according to the Met Office, England has recorded its wettest March in 40 years with average temperatures also below average.

April has seen Northerly and Easterly winds bring single digit temperatures and overcast conditions for much of the month leaving many people questioning where is Spring?

While the recent May Day Bank Holiday saw southern and western parts of the country enjoy a period of warmer sunnier weather, easterly winds generally brought overcast and wet conditions for Sunderland and the North East.

Unfortunately it looks to be a similar story for the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend with unsettled conditions currently forecast to extend into the middle of May.

With the prospect of soggy sandwiches and sheltering under umbrellas, many families will be looking at how to enjoy the Coronation long weekend without getting soaked.

Check out the top 10 activities in Sunderland for a rainy day according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Undefined: readMore

1 . National Glass Centre As well as learning about Sunderland's rich heritage of glass making, visitors can also enjoy glass blowing demonstrations and art workshops. The Glass Centre also has its own cafe which overlooks the River Wear. Admission is free. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2 . Stadium of Light While the Black Cats will hope for an additional home game in the Championship play offs, this Bank Holiday Monday's fixture at Preston North End represents the last game of the regular season. However people can still book stadium tours at a cost of £10 for adults and £5 under-16s and over-65s. Photo: TY Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens Visitors can enjoy a number of exhibitions including a Bronze Age display which includes artefacts such as 3,000 year old gold pendant. Saturday (May 6) will also see visitors able to take part in a Coronation themed craft workshop with children able to design their own crowns and royal badges. If the unseasonable weather continues, visitors can also enjoy warm temperatures with a walk through the tropical Winter Gardens. Photo: Ian McClelland Photo Sales

4 . North East Land Sea and Air Museum Located in Washington, the museum showcases a vast array of military vehicles including a Vulcan bomber and the Alvis Saracen Mk.1 armoured personnel carrier. The museum also features a World War Two street scene. While some of the vehicles are outside, many are displayed in hangers making it an ideal destination to visit on a wet day. The museum also hosts a number of events including a classic car day on Sunday May 21. Entrance is £6.50 for adults and £3.50 for children and over 60s. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales