Thousands of people are set to enjoy yet another bank holiday this coming Monday (May 8). Unfortunately, it’s bad news for Sunderlandresidents as the poor weather will continue across the coronation weekend and following bank holiday.

After a brief period in April where the sun was out in the north east, it has largely been poor, cloudy weather since. Recent weeks have seen the temperatures slightly rise, but the grey clouds have remained.

Despite poor weather all week, the Met Office predicts that the chances of rainfall are low. The only exception to this is Friday (May 5) when a period between 4pm - 7pm is likely to bring rain.

The bank holiday is also a mixed bag. There will be some light clouds in the morning that will change to rain by late morning / early afternoon. During a period between 4pm and 7pm, some sun should emerge.

The Met Office forecast, which covers from Saturday, May 6 until Monday, May 15 says: “Saturday will likely bring showers to many areas, the heaviest of these most likely across central and eastern areas which may turn thundery at times.

“Light winds for many, although potential for some gusty conditions further north. Unsettled conditions persist through Sunday and Monday with a continuing risk of showers or thunderstorms, but with increased uncertainty around the areas most likely to see the heaviest of these.

