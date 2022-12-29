'The best Christmas present ever' as new Sunderland parents celebrate the birth of their daughter born on Christmas Day
Santa Claus brought one Sunderland couple the perfect present as they become first-time parents on Christmas Day with the birth of their baby girl at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Megan Guy, 19, from Seaham, gave birth to her new daughter, Aria Rose Swan, at 3.43am, just hours into Christmas Day 2022 after being induced two days earlier, on Friday, December 23.
Megan, who is a student at Sunderland College, was not due to give birth until early January 2023, but was delighted with her early Christmas present when Aria Rose entered the world.
After a long labour, Megan was over the moon to be able to hold her new daughter in her arms for the first time with her partner and new Dad, Paul Swan, 19, by her side – describing it as the best Christmas present ever.
She said: “It was a good labour, not as bad as I thought it would be. I was induced on the Friday just before Christmas and two days later Aria Rose came out on Christmas Day at 3.43 in the morning.
"I had my partner Paul, Aria’s Dad, by my side and everything went really well. She wasn’t due until early January, so it was like an early Christmas present. The best Christmas present ever.”
Aria Rose was born weighing five pounds, one ounce, which is classed by the hospital as slightly underweight, meaning she was kept in for a few days with her Mam while being monitored by doctors to make sure everything was alright.
After both mother and daughter got the all clear as being fit and healthy, Megan and Aria Rose left the hospital and headed home for the first time on Wednesday, December 29, along with new Dad, Paul, who is also from Seaham.
Due to missing out on the usual Christmas Day festivities, Megan, Paul and their families planned some belated Christmas celebrations with present openings and showing Aria Rose her new home.
Megan added: “We’ve got some late Christmas celebrations planned where we’ll be opening presents, showing Aria Rose her home and introducing her to the family.”