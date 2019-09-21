Temporary Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner appointed after Ron Hogg announces illness
A temporary replacement to fill the role of Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner has been found.
Steve White has been appointed as acting Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner (PCVC) for County Durham and Darlington.
The appointment comes following the request of the current PCVC, Ron Hogg, who has announced he is unwell.
After considering the request, the Police and Crime Panel selected Mr White to take on the role.
Councillor Lucy Hovvels, chairwoman of the Police and Crime Panel and Cabinet member for adult and health services, said: “The Police and Crime Panel has today considered a request from the Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner (PCVC), Ron Hogg, to appoint an acting commissioner.
“Legislation requires an acting commissioner to be appointed from within the PCVC’s staff.
“The panel has therefore appointed Steve White as acting PCVC for County Durham and Darlington.
“On behalf of the panel and the council, I would like to send Ron our best wishes.”
A statement from the office of Ron Hogg said that this appointment will ensure that the functions of the PCVC will continue to operate across County Durham and Darlington.
It said: “He has therefore written to the chair of the Police and Crime Panel to ask that the panel consider appointing an acting police and crime commissioner to ensure that the functions of the PCVC will continue to operate across County Durham and Darlington at a crucial time for policing.”