Durham Crime Commissioner Ron Hogg requests temporary replacement after office confirms he is unwell
Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner Ron Hogg has revealed he is unwell and is calling for a temporary replacement to take over his role.
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 16:45 pm
A statement from his office on Thursday read: “He has therefore written to the chair of the Police and Crime Panel to ask that the panel consider appointing an acting police and crime commissioner to ensure that the functions of the PCVC will continue to operate across County Durham and Darlington at a crucial time for policing.
“The Police and Crime Panel will meet on 20 September 2019 to consider the request.
“Ron has received good wishes from a large number of people recently, and he wishes to express his thanks.”
Mr Hogg has served as Labour commissioner since 2012 after retiring as a police officer.
He was previously Assistant Chief Constable of Durham Constabulary and Deputy Chief Constable of Cleveland Police.