The rest centre providing temporary accommodation and a safe space for residents forced to move out of the city centre Horizon building apartments has been closed.

On Tuesday (May 20), more than 150 residents had to leave their flats after Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) served a prohibition notice due to concerns about fire safety following a total loss of power to the building.

The Horizon Apartments in Sunderland.

Speaking at the time a TWFRS spokesperson said: "Prohibition notices are only issued when there are immediate concerns around the safety of residents, in the event of a fire at the building.

“We understand the disruption this causes for residents, and we do not take this action lightly. However, public safety must always come first.”

Sunderland City Council set up a temporary reception centre at the nearby Raich Carter Leisure Centre in Hendon for tenants with nowhere else to go.

Sixty two displaced tenants registered at the rest centre, with advice and support being provided.

But with only 13 households remaining, a decision was taken to close the rest centre from 1 pm yesterday (May 22).

A City Council spokesperson said: "While a temporary reception centre can only ever provide basic accommodation, and many residents chose to stay with friends and family, we tried our best to make sure that residents displaced from Horizon were as comfortable as they could be in the circumstances.

"Many of those who were initially displaced have been supported to find temporary and some cases permanent alternative accommodation elsewhere by our housing team, while those remaining have been placed in temporary accommodation while they make their own arrangements.

"I’d like to thank our own teams who have worked around the clock to support residents as best they could and also the Salvation Army and the Red Cross who have done an excellent job providing food and hot drinks, as well as a friendly face to talk to while the rest centre was open."