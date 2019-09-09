The collision, which happened on the road which is also part of the B1280 Salter’s Lane, left another man who is thought to have been was riding as a pillion passenger fighting for his life in hospital.

Durham Constabulary has said he is still in a critical condition in hospital yesterday.

Flowers placed at the scene of a motor bike RTC, B1280 Salter's Lane, Haswell, County Durham. Picture by Frank Reid

A spokesman for the force said: “Sadly, Logan, 19, who is believed to be riding the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A second man, who is believed to be the pillion passenger remains in a critical condition in hospital.”

A spokesperson for the force said as it first appealed for help that it is “believed the motorcycle, for reasons unknown, lost control before leaving the road”.

Officers investigating the crash want to hear from any witnesses, including people who were in a vehicle which arrived at the scene.

They say dashcam footage from the area at round the time of the incident would also help the inquiry.

The North East Ambulance Service sent two double-crewed ambulances to the scene and two Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart) to the incident, with a Great North Air Ambulance doctor arriving by road.

It said one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Dozens of floral tributes have been left close to the crash scene.

Among the messages left is one which reads: “To Logan, you were not just a friend, to some you were like family.

“Rest in peace brother, you’re in a better place.”

Another wrote: “I can’t put into words how much of a miss you will be.

“A true brother and a huge part of Haswell and the boys.”

