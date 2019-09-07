Man dies and second seriously injured after motorbike crash
One man has died and a second is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash.
Police say the pair were travelling on a bike which collided with a telegraph pole after apparently losing control and leaving the road.
They have now appealed for witnesses to come forward and would like in particular to speak to one motorist who arrived at the scene not long after the collision.
A Durham Police spokesman said on Saturday: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a young man died following a collision.
“A motorcycle travelling on the B1280 Salter’s Lane, at Haswell Front Street, is believed to have left the carriageway before colliding with a telegraph pole shortly before 8.30pm yesterday.
“A second man, who was a pillion passenger, is in a critical condition in hospital.
“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, in particularly the driver of a car which arrived following the collision with relatives of those involved.
“Any dash cam footage of the area captured around the time of the incident in the area is also of interest to police.”
“It is believed the motorcycle, for reasons unknown, lost control before leaving the road.”
Flowers have been left at the scene on Saturday.
One attached message read: “All our thoughts are with your family at this sad time. You will be a big miss.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call the collision investigation unit on (0191) 3752159 or the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 426 of September 6.