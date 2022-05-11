Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kurt Jackson, was diagnosed with severe autism when he was two. He is non-verbal and assessed as having the development age of a six to twelve month old baby and can be easily overwhelmed.

It’s a situation which means the family have not been able to take Kurt on holiday and even days out “are a real challenge”.

To improve Kurt’s quality of life, the Chester-le-Street family are hoping to raise £4,500 to create a sensory garden which, as well as providing a safe place for Kurt to play, will also include a sandpit, paddling pool, trampoline, soft play area and musical chimes to help stimulate and engage Kurt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum, Lousie Jackson, 37, said: “He loves soft play and to play with water and sand, but even going for a day out at the beach is difficult for Kurt. I don’t want him to miss out on the things other children enjoy and so we’d love to bring everything to the garden to create a space where he can play and enjoy the things he loves.

"He deserves to enjoy life like everyone else. It would be life-changing for Kurt and it would be so nice to see him enjoying himself.”

The family have already received support from the Bradley Lowery Foundation to provide a “safe bed” for Kurt who rarely sleeps more then three hours at night. After hearing the family were looking to create a sensory garden, the Foundation got in touch to ask if anyone would like to take part in a fundraising bungee jump of Larpool Viaduct in Whitby.

Mother, Louise Jackson, with sons Chase, 16, and Kurt, seven.

Big brother Chase, 16, took up the challenge and has set up a Justgiving page to raise a target of £300 towards the total.

He said. “It’s a 160ft drop but I’m looking forward to it – it will be a good experience. It obviously means a lot more knowing I’m raising money to help my little brother. He can’t go to places and we are wanting to bring the things he loves to him, to help him feel comfortable in his own home.

“I’ve set a target to raise £300 but any more would be appreciated.”

Kurt Jackson, seven, was diagnosed with severe autism at the age of two.

The £4,500 would cover the levelling off of the garden, laying down of turf and installing safe and secure fencing.

Dad, Colin Jackson, 47, said: “Ideally it would be great to hear from a construction or landscaping company who’d be willing to help. We’d still then need to find the money to install all the features Kurt likes.”

Lynn Murphy from the Bradley Lowery Foundation added: “The family are continuing to fund-raise to make their garden safe for Kurt in the summer. With the high level of support Kurt requires, holidays are something the family struggle to access, so having a safe garden area would mean the whole family could enjoy the weather in the summer, knowing Kurt is safe in his own surroundings.”

The bungee jump will take place on June 5 and Chase has so far raised £252.

Older brother Chase Jackson, 16, is taking part in a bungee jump to raise money to create a sensory garden for younger brother Kurt, seven.

Anyone who feels they can help the family should email [email protected]