Suspected arson attack also hits mental health service for armed forces veterans

The suspected arson attack on Vermont House - the home of Washington MP Sharon Hodgson’s office - has also gutted and caused serious damage to an NHS mental health service for veterans

Overhead drone footage of the aftermath of the fire showed extensive damage to the building, which is located in Concord, Washington, and it has now emerged the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear (CNTW) NHS Foundation Trust’s Op Courage unit has also been impacted.

The extensive damage to Vermont House has also impacted on an NHS mental health service for military veterans. | North News & Pictures Ltd

The unit helps people leaving or who have left the armed services with their mental health.

CNTW trust group director Andy Airey said: “Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our patients and staff.

“We have robust contingency plans in place for incidents such as this, which we activated immediately.

“Whilst the fire has impacted the site, the delivery of our services has not been affected.

“All face-to-face appointments for today and tomorrow have been moved to remote consultations or relocated to alternative sites. No appointments have been cancelled.

“We are currently preparing one of our hospital sites to serve as a temporary base for Op Courage, which will be operational from Monday (September 15).”

Following the fire, Northumbria Police have confirmed a “man in his 20s has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and arson”.

The fire has also gutted the home of Niemann-Pick UK (NP UK), a charity which supports people with the debilitating genetic disease.

Washington MP Sharon Hodgson has vowed she will not be deterred by the incident.