Sunderland's world heavyweight champ Phil De Fries proves unstoppable

He’s done it again!

Mackem powerhouse Phil De Fries has done it again | KSW

There’s just no stopping Mackem powerhouse Phil De Fries who’s brought home the KSW World Heavyweight belt back to Wearside once again.

The 39-year-old from Thornhill is one of the city’s most successful fighters ever and has had a record-breaking winning streak since signing to KSW in 2018, one of the world’s biggest MMA promoters.

The longest-reigning champion in KSW history, the city fighter has now won the KSW Heavyweight title 13 times after defending it successfully for the 12th defence bout in a row.

Dad-of-two Phil travelled to the home of KSW in Poland to take on Polish kickboxer and MMA star Arkadiusz Wrzosek on home turf.

Phil took down Polish fighter Arkadiusz Wrzosek. | KSW

But the swell of support for the Polish fighter didn’t deter Phil who won in the first round.

“He managed to get me with a head kick which was so fast, I was shocked,” said Phil. “But I knew If I got him down I would win.

“He’s actually the most dangerous guy I’ve fought in a long time, but he played into my hands being so aggressive.”

Phil is a record-breaking world heavyweight title holder | KSW

Phil fights out of TFT in Seaham, as well as training at sparring sessions in Manchester, but travels to Poland for his fights.

“The fight was in Gdansk this time which is an amazing city,” he said. “The Polish are great fans, they really respect a respectful fighter and Arkadiusz is a great guy. The support from Poland and back home was fantastic, I had an amazing response.”

Phil has long championed the positive mental health benefits of MMA.

And this month, a new British-made film about Sunderland’s MMA community, and how it can turn lives around, makes its debut.

Poised is a 90-minute documentary film which follows Steven France and the fighters he trains at Made for the Cage.

The filmmakers have also teamed up with mental health charity MIND for the film to promote the benefits of the sport.