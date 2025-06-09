Sunderland-shot documentary shines a light on city's MMA fighters

A documentary is shining a light on the city’s MMA community and how it helps men in combating the battle with mental health.

Poised is the story of men's mental health through the lens of MMA | Two Yanks and a Brit

From the mats of the Made for the Cage gym to soaring cinematography from atop Tunstall Hill, the crew spent 19 months on location all around Sunderland to shoot the 90-minute film, Poised.

Currently touring the international festival circuit and soon to have its UK premiere, the film was made by production company Two Yanks and a Brit after director and executive producer Toby Robson was inspired to make a film about the transformative power of MMA after meeting a city coach.

Steven George France is well known in the city for Made for the Cage, a fight promotion and coaching gym he established with Dale Percival, with the pair coaching scores of young people over the years.

Sunderland coach and entrepreneur Steven George France features in the film | Two Yanks and a Brit

Speaking about the inspiration for the film, North East-based Toby said: “I got introduced to Steven about 10 years ago through a friend for a feature in Dazed & Confused. We were actually looking to profile one of Steven’s fighters he was training at the time.

“But in the meeting I noticed Steven had this steely quietness and power about him and I thought there’s got to be more of a story with this guy.”

The two stayed in touch over the years and started discussing a documentary about Steven’s life, his passion for fighting and how it’s helped him, and those around him, to navigate difficult chapters in life.

Toby admits he knew little about the world of MMA prior to making Poised, but found it a fascinating lens through which to tell a redemptive human interest story against the sociopolitical backdrop of the North East.

The film features fighters in training in Sunderland | Two Yanks and a Brit

“MMA saved Steven’s life and in the film we look at the fighters he trains and whether, if you give someone that chance in life, will they take it?” explains Toby.

As well as Steven’s story, the film features pro fighter Muhammad Mokaev as he trains in Sunderland, UFC star Davey Grant and other fighters, with the documentary culminating in a big fight night at The Point in Holmeside.

The film also features scenes shot in Seaburn and Roker as the fighters immerse themselves in training and Toby said the crew really enjoyed their time in Sunderland.

“People were so welcoming,” he said. “People treated us with a lot of love and respect. Some of the crew had also worked on Sunderland ‘Til I Die and there was an element of trust there in the community.”

Referencing Steven going through the trauma of his stepfather’s suicide, the tagline for the film is “Out of the ashes of loss, can one man use mixed martial arts to save young people from the toughest parts of our society?” - with the film currently making its powerful message heard on the film festival circuit.

Steven coaching in the gym | Two Yanks and a Brit

Poised will have its UK premiere, in competition for ‘Best Documentary & Cinematography’, at the nation’s largest independent film festival, Raindance, towards the end of June.

The festival qualifies the film for submission to the BIFAs (British Independent Film Awards) for the months ahead.

The film earlier competed for Academy Award qualification at Doc Edge (New Zealand) but lost out to Sugarcane - an Oscar nominee this year.

It’s hoped the attention garnered by the festivals will lead to wider distribution for the film.