CrossFit Sunderland SR1 is based at Tavistock Place, close to Software City Sunderland. The gym has been open for around 10 years, but Nathan and Josh Bland took over in October 2021.

Their dad Eddy Bland is a businessman took over the building and signed it over to them. But the business itself is very much in the hands of the lads.

CrossFit is a tough competitive fitness sport, incorporating elements from weightlifting, powerlifting, high-intensity interval training, Olympic weightlifting, powerlifting, gymnastics and more – all in one.

Josh and Nathan Bland, aged just 17 and 21 respectively, run the CrossFit Sunderland SR1 gym. Sunderland Echo image.

The former Farringdon Academy pupils run sessions in the various disciplines, as well as open gym. The sessions are available six days a week.

Nathan said: “The majority of the classes are taken by me and my brother. I look after the financial side too.

“We do one-to-one and two-to-one PTs (personal training sessions), but mainly it’s group sessions. First class of the day is 6am. Each class is an hour long. I take them through the strengths and get their techniques right. We do a workout at the end.

“There are six sessions each day at various times, then we have open gym where people can just come in and do their own thing.

“My dad’s always been a businessman and I’ve always done sport: football, boxing, MMA, rugby. You name it, I’ve pretty much done it.”

Despite their youth, clients can be assured that the brothers know their stuff. Nathan became British CrossFit champion in the 18-21 year-old category at the recent championships held in Southampton. Josh finished second in the 16-17 category.

In February 2021 the Echo ran a story about Josh being one of the strongest 14 year-olds in the world. Now at only 17, Josh does something that many people never manage; a job he loves.

Nathan Bland is British CrossFit champion, 18-21 category. Sunderland Echo image.

Josh said: “It feels good. It’s been my dream. It’s a lot of hard work, but I like it so it’s all worthwhile.”