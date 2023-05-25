Farringdon Community Academy acting principal Jordan Bedford hopes the construction of a new school building will help to raise aspirations and “improve the life chances” of children at the school.

Mr Bedford was speaking today, Thursday May 25, at the official turf cutting ceremony to celebrate work commencing on the new £35million school.

The new building will include state-of-the-art classrooms, including those specialised for more vocational qualifications such as Engineering and Design and Technology.

The ground floor incorporates an open plan design with a large library facility, main hall and dining area. There will also be a new swimming pool and a specialist learning area adapted for vulnerable children and those with special educational needs and disabilities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Bedford said: “I’m really excited to be here at this celebration of the construction of our new school. We are working out of a 1960s building at the moment. It has served its purpose but there is a time that comes when everyone needs a new build.

“The new building is going to have state-of-the-art technology and we will no longer have to be working on a split site.

“We are over the moon that we will be able to open this new building for pupils by September 2024.”

City Mayor, Cllr Councillor Dorothy Trueman, is joined by pupils Sienna Bogie and Thomas Newton for the turf cutting ceremony to celebrate the building of the new school.

After a challenging period, school leaders believe the new school building can play a key role in driving forward improvements at the school.

Mr Bedford said: “This new building is massively important for the Academy as we want to enhance the life chances for the children in our care. Key to school improvement is outstanding teaching, but having a building fit for purpose can play an important role in raising children’s aspirations and creating a culture of learning at the school.

“By working in a building that is fit for purpose we can ensure that teaching can be moved on to another level with facilities and experiences which we unfortunately can’t give pupils at the moment.”

Farringdon Community Academy has been celebrating work beginning on the construction of their new building.

Performing the official turf cutting role was Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman.

Cllr Trueman said: “It’s very important to have new schools for pupils. As a child, I attended a school which was past its sell-by date and it doesn’t inspire people or give them that ambition and aspiration.”

The Mayor was joined in the turf cutting by Year 9 pupils Sienna Bogie and Thomas Newton, both 13, who will be moving into Year 11 when the new school opens.

Sienna said: “I’m really looking forward to moving into the new school building. I love sports and I’m excited about the new facilities. The new engineering rooms will be really good for people to get experience and get better grades.”

Thomas added: “I’m excited as the new school will have better facilities to help us with our learning and to have a better future.”

The building of the new school is being undertaken by BAM Construction.

Construction Project Manager Mark Laidlaw said: “It’s a great pleasure to be here today to celebrate the construction of this new school which will have no end of benefits for pupils here at Farringdon.

“Each classroom will have a lot of very modern equipment which will enhance the teachers' ability to teach a higher standard of curriculum and also enhance the learners’ experience.”

Computer generated image of how the new school site will look.

