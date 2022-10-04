The seafront business, which is one of longest-standing hotels in Sunderland, is now on the market sale for the first time in 20 years.

The site has been operated by Tavistock Hospitality under the Best Western Hotels Premier Collection and has become a highly regarded and successful hotel.

The property is listed for freehold sale at £3million, and advertised as having a net turnover of £2.3million and a site size of 1.41 acres.

The Roker Hotel is up for sale.

Dating back 170 years, the Roker Hotel includes 43 en-suite guestrooms, a spacious restaurant, bar and tearoom, as well as a large function suite which is a popular choice for weddings and events.

Its website describes the Roker Hotel as ‘one of longest-standing and most-loved hotels in Sunderland’ with ‘a calming seaside exterior’ and inside ‘a haven of contemporary unique decor with a tempting choice of food and drink finished off with personable service’.

Tavistock said the hotel has come to the market to allow the company to focus on other business interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel is one of the oldest in Sunderland.

Nicola Foster-Hird, Managing Director at Tavistock Hospitality Limited said: “Tavistock as a company has changed dramatically over the last few years, as such, we’ve decided now is the right time to scale down and concentrate more on the smaller-scale sites that we have.

"It really has been a fantastic 20 years at The Roker and the hotel has become part of the family almost, with some amazing memories and lifelong friends made on the way.

"It’s going to be a sad day for us when we leave, but it’s time now for someone else to take the reins, and enjoy it as much as we have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale is being handled by property adviser Christie & Co.