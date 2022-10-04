Sunderland's Roker Hotel put up for sale with £3million price tag as hospitality firm Tavistock 'scales down' after 20 years of management
Sunderland’s historic Roker Hotel has been put up for sale with a £3million price tag after owners Tavistock decided to ‘scale down’ their operations.
The seafront business, which is one of longest-standing hotels in Sunderland, is now on the market sale for the first time in 20 years.
The site has been operated by Tavistock Hospitality under the Best Western Hotels Premier Collection and has become a highly regarded and successful hotel.
The property is listed for freehold sale at £3million, and advertised as having a net turnover of £2.3million and a site size of 1.41 acres.
Most Popular
-
1
Dad claims he and son were assaulted over 13-year-old wearing Newcastle United shirt in Sunderland city centre
-
2
Shoplifting, drug dealing and violence - 11 people jailed during September for offences in and around Sunderland
-
3
Murder investigation after 14-year-old boy dies following suspected assault
Dating back 170 years, the Roker Hotel includes 43 en-suite guestrooms, a spacious restaurant, bar and tearoom, as well as a large function suite which is a popular choice for weddings and events.
Its website describes the Roker Hotel as ‘one of longest-standing and most-loved hotels in Sunderland’ with ‘a calming seaside exterior’ and inside ‘a haven of contemporary unique decor with a tempting choice of food and drink finished off with personable service’.
Tavistock said the hotel has come to the market to allow the company to focus on other business interests.
Read More
Nicola Foster-Hird, Managing Director at Tavistock Hospitality Limited said: “Tavistock as a company has changed dramatically over the last few years, as such, we’ve decided now is the right time to scale down and concentrate more on the smaller-scale sites that we have.
"It really has been a fantastic 20 years at The Roker and the hotel has become part of the family almost, with some amazing memories and lifelong friends made on the way.
"It’s going to be a sad day for us when we leave, but it’s time now for someone else to take the reins, and enjoy it as much as we have.”
The sale is being handled by property adviser Christie & Co.
David Lee, Regional Director for Hotels at Christie & Co added: “The Roker Hotel is one of the most famous hotels in the area, there have been many high profile events and evenings held at The Roker over the years. It is a hotel which offers something for everybody and we do expect significant interest.”