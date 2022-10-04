News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland man charged with murder after death at Mansion Tyne luxury student accommodation in Newcastle

A man charged from Sunderland has been charged with murder after a death at luxury student accommodation, and will face trial next year.

By Karon Kelly
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:15 pm - 1 min read

Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a 24-year-old man at Mansion Tyne, in Howard Street, Newcastle, on Tuesday, September 27.

When emergency services arrived the man was confirmed dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.

Aaron Ray, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland, has been charged with murder and appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today, Tuesday, October 4.The 21-year-old, who attended the hearing via video link to prison, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge.

Police at the alleged murder scene. North News and Pictures.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said a trial, which could last five days, will start on March 14 next year.

A pre-trial hearing will take place on October 28.Ray was remanded in custody in the meantime and no bail application was made.

Mansion Tyne. Picture from Google Streetview.
Police at the scene. North News and Pictures.

Police tape at the scene. North News and Pictures.