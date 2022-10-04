Sunderland man charged with murder after death at Mansion Tyne luxury student accommodation in Newcastle
A man charged from Sunderland has been charged with murder after a death at luxury student accommodation, and will face trial next year.
Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a 24-year-old man at Mansion Tyne, in Howard Street, Newcastle, on Tuesday, September 27.
When emergency services arrived the man was confirmed dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.
Aaron Ray, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland, has been charged with murder and appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today, Tuesday, October 4.The 21-year-old, who attended the hearing via video link to prison, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge.
Judge Paul Sloan KC said a trial, which could last five days, will start on March 14 next year.
A pre-trial hearing will take place on October 28.Ray was remanded in custody in the meantime and no bail application was made.