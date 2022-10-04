Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a 24-year-old man at Mansion Tyne, in Howard Street, Newcastle, on Tuesday, September 27.

When emergency services arrived the man was confirmed dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.

Aaron Ray, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland, has been charged with murder and appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today, Tuesday, October 4.The 21-year-old, who attended the hearing via video link to prison, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge.

Police at the alleged murder scene. North News and Pictures.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said a trial, which could last five days, will start on March 14 next year.

A pre-trial hearing will take place on October 28.Ray was remanded in custody in the meantime and no bail application was made.

Mansion Tyne. Picture from Google Streetview.

Police at the scene. North News and Pictures.

