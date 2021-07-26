Sunderland's Mowbray Park to host family day of fun ahead of Tour Series cycle race event

Mowbray Park will be host to a day of free family activities.

Sunderland City Council has announced a free, family day of fun in Mowbray Park in Sunderland next month as the city centre plays host to the second round of the Tour Series professional cycling.

Families will be able to enjoy circus skills workshops, stunt cycling displays, children's shows and a walkabout magician on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 10 ahead of the races which start at 5.30pm.

The Tour Series is a fun, fast and free spectator event that returns for its 12th edition this year.

The cycling event will take place on Tuesday, August 10.

Launched in 2009, the televised series sees Britain’s best male and female cyclists compete against each other in a unique, team-based format as part of a day of sporting and community-focused activities.

British sporting heroes, including several Olympians and Tour de France riders have competed in the series during its history and nearly two million fans have watched a round.

But before the races begin, Everyone Active is providing a cycle themed programme including spin bikes and cycle watt challenge while Sunderland Community Action Group will have range of cycles available to hire.

The council say there will also a Princess and Superhero show, face painting, fun bubble shows throughout the park, a climbing wall, local musicians and food and drink concessions.

Councillor Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council said: "We couldn't be more thrilled to have cycling's elite visiting our city. But we also want this to be a free fun-filled filled day out for all the family so we've made sure that there really is something for everyone at this event."We are taking the safe return of events to the city very seriously so we have also been working hard to make sure that this event can be delivered safely."

Family activities in the park will run from 12 noon until 5pm followed by the Ladies Race at 5.30.pm, the Men's Race at 7pm and the podium presentation at 8.15.pm

