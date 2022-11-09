The Grade I-listed church is now a successful cultural hub hosting a range of entertainment, arts, events and activities; now called Seventeen Nineteen after the year in which it was consecrated.

The building was in danger of demolition, but it has now been restored as a community focal point following a £4.3 million restoration project led by the Churches Conservation Trust.

Historic England has published its annual Heritage at Risk Register for 2022, giving a snapshot of England’s most valued historic places and those most at risk.

Seventeen Nineteen, formerly Holy Trinity Church is providing inspiration to a campaign to save other heritage sites across the North East.

It cites Holy Trinity, along with an endangered section of Hadrian’s Wall, as an example of what can be achieved. It is one of 13 North East sites listed as “saved”. A further eight, including the Seaham Conservation Area, have been classed as “good progress”.

Historic England said: “Over the past three decades, the (Churches Conservation) Trust has worked to bring the church back to life for the benefit of the local community.

“In 2012, it developed a project with local organisations to transform it into a new venue for culture, heritage and learning. Despite the Trust’s maintenance and repair programme the building was added to the Heritage at Risk register in 2014 due to structural problems and lack of a sustainable use.

“Since then, major investment from funders including the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England has enabled significant repairs to the building and secured its future as cultural and learning venue, Seventeen Nineteen.

“Many young people and local people took part in the repair work thanks to a craft skills apprenticeship programme.”

Meanwhile Historic England gives the condition of Seaham Conservation Area as “very bad” but “improving”.

The area includes the remains of the town’s original harbour and railway lines and “elegant residential and commercial properties, which tell the story of Seaham’s development throughout the 19th century.”

Trevor Mitchell, Historic England’s regional director said: “The 13 sites saved this year in the North East show what’s possible with funding support, committed partnerships and dedicated volunteers.”