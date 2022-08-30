Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And here it is. Listen as the former Holy Trinity grand organ rings out in majestic style in the aisles of the Basilica of Christ the King church in Paola – and there is more to come.

Incredibly, this is a mere one eighth of the organ being played. Further work is expected to take place in October, when the Maltese weather cools.

The priest in charge, Father Marc Andre Camilleri, told the Echo: “We need to wait until it cools down a bit in October to do the re-tuning as it is too hot to do it now.”

The former Holy Trinity organ which is looking magnificent in its new home in Malta.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of restoration was needed on the organ which had sections which dated from the 18th to 20th centuries.

There has also been a new addition to the Sunderland organ. Contra bombarde pipes have been fitted en chamade – meaning they have been fitted horizontally and they project out in to the church, giving a commanding sound.

The pipes which have been fitted horizontally to the organ.

Although, the work is ongoing, it is close to completion. Father Marc added: “The facade still needs to go in but that is the very last thing.”

The last music played on the organ was Blaenwern, a Welsh tune used for the hymn Love Divine All Loves Excelling, written by Charles Wesley.

The Maltese community has already vowed that this will be the first thing which is played on the organ when it is officially fully restored.

The installation of the organ at the Basilica.

Father Marc previously told the Sunderland Echo: “Having this fine, historic instrument is a great joy to us. There are many historical links between Malta and the UK and especially for Paola, as many of its residents worked at the Royal Naval shipyard, which was in the parish.

"Although it was sad for the people of Holy Trinity to lose the the organ, I know they are reassured by the fact that she has been saved from sale as spare parts. "

The Basilica of Christ the King church in Paola, Malta.

The organ arriving in Paola last year after its 2,000 mile journey from Sunderland.

The priest in charge, Father Marc Andre Camilleri, pictured with Kath O’Leary who brought a copy of the Sunderland Echo's article on the organ to the Basilica in Malta.