First chance to listen to the beautiful sound of this restored church organ from Sunderland as it is played in its new Maltese home
A magnificent church organ from Sunderland has played its first music in its new home in Malta.
And here it is. Listen as the former Holy Trinity grand organ rings out in majestic style in the aisles of the Basilica of Christ the King church in Paola – and there is more to come.
Incredibly, this is a mere one eighth of the organ being played. Further work is expected to take place in October, when the Maltese weather cools.
The priest in charge, Father Marc Andre Camilleri, told the Echo: “We need to wait until it cools down a bit in October to do the re-tuning as it is too hot to do it now.”
The former Holy Trinity Church organ travelled 2,000 miles from Sunderland before arriving in Malta in May last year.
A lot of restoration was needed on the organ which had sections which dated from the 18th to 20th centuries.
The painstaking process included cataloguing all the components for cleaning and restoration. Once everything was clean and repaired, organ builder, Giuseppe Mastrovaleria was tasked with putting the organ back together again.
There has also been a new addition to the Sunderland organ. Contra bombarde pipes have been fitted en chamade – meaning they have been fitted horizontally and they project out in to the church, giving a commanding sound.
Although, the work is ongoing, it is close to completion. Father Marc added: “The facade still needs to go in but that is the very last thing.”
The last music played on the organ was Blaenwern, a Welsh tune used for the hymn Love Divine All Loves Excelling, written by Charles Wesley.
The Maltese community has already vowed that this will be the first thing which is played on the organ when it is officially fully restored.
Father Marc previously told the Sunderland Echo: “Having this fine, historic instrument is a great joy to us. There are many historical links between Malta and the UK and especially for Paola, as many of its residents worked at the Royal Naval shipyard, which was in the parish.
"Although it was sad for the people of Holy Trinity to lose the the organ, I know they are reassured by the fact that she has been saved from sale as spare parts. "