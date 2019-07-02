Sunderland's good luck message to England Ladies as the Lionesses get ready to take on USA in Women's World Cup semi-final
Sunderland has sent a good luck message to England Ladies ahead of tomorrow’s Women’s World Cup semi-final clash.
The Lionesses take on the U.S. at the Stade de Lyon tomorrow night, Tuesday, July 2, hoping to secure a place in the final against either the Netehrlands or Sweden.
Seven members of Phil Neville’s squad – Captain Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Demi Stokes, Carly Telford, Lucy Staniforth, Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead are former members of the Sunderland AFC ladies’ team.
Sunderland City Council Caninet Secretary Coun Paul Stewart said: “'We can all be very proud of the England Women’s World Cup team, - the Lionesses have incredibly well to get us to the semi-finals.
“It’s been great to see the ‘magnificent seven’ players who developed their talents here Sunderland play their part across in France.
“Hopefully they’ll able to share their Mackem spirit with the rest of the squad taking on the USA.
“Ha'way the lasses!"