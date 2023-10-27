News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s Foundation of Light’s writing competition to honour much-loved author

The Foundation of Light is running a competition for budding sports writers to honour a much-missed Sunderland journalist and author.
By Tony Gillan
Published 27th Oct 2023, 17:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 17:01 BST
Following the recent publication of former SAFC chairman Sir Bob Murray’s autobiography, I’d Do It All Again, the foundation is celebrating the life and talent of Lance Hardy, who began writing the book before sadly passing away in 2021.

The special writing competition aims to give novice sports writers a platform to showcase their talents in Lance’s memory.

The Foundation of Light and Sunderland AFC want aspiring authors to share their stories or commit their own sporting experiences to paper, then submit to the Lance Hardy Writing Competition.

Sunderland AFC's charitable arm, the Foundation of Light, is running a writing competition to honour the late sports author Lance Hardy.
Lance worked on Match of the Day and was a BBC sports editor, producer and author of eight sports books including Stokoe, Sunderland and ‘73.

Lijana Sutich, Lance’s partner, said: “The way in which the Foundation of Light is honouring Lance, coupled with this special opportunity for Sunderland fans, would have held a very special place in his heart as Lance was both a devoted Sunderland fan and writer.”

Competition entries can be influenced by one of three topics, My First Match, Football and Mining Heritage or more generally under the title Inspired by Sport, with cash prizes up for grabs across three different age categories.

The competition is open to all ages and entries. The judging panel consists of Henry Winter, chief football writer for The Times, SAFC historian Rob Mason, Toby Trotman, commercial director of Vision Sports Publishing and David Luxton, literary agent.

Lance Hardy passed away in August 2021.Lance Hardy passed away in August 2021.
Lance Hardy passed away in August 2021.

The competition is open to three age groups: up to 11, 12-15 and 16 and over.

Each contributor can choose one of the following topics: My First Match, Football and Mining Heritage or Inspired by Sport. Participants only have to write about one of these topics but can choose to enter one or more categories.

Word limits are: up to 11 years, up to 500 words; 12 to 15, 500 to 1,000 words; 16 and over, up to 1,500 words.

Entries should be submitted in a Word document and emailed to [email protected], or posted to Alyson Dixon, Foundation of Light, Beacon of Light, Stadium Park, Sunderland, SR5 1SN.

The closing date is November 24. Prizes range from £75 to £300 and are sponsored by Sir Bob Murray. For more details visit www.foundationoflight.co.uk.

