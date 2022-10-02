The ‘Tree of Trees’ was a 21-metre living sculpture, which towered above Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in July.

Designed by artist Thomas Heatherwick, it was the principal beacon of a chain of more than 3,500 across the UK and around the Commonwealth.

Now the 350 trees which made up the display are to be presented to community groups and organisations across the country – including the Foundation of Light, the charitable arm of Sunderland AFC.

The trees will be distributed by The Queen’s Green Canopy, a tree-planting initiative created to mark the Jubilee.

Chairman Sir Nicholas Bacon said the organisations which had been chosen to receive trees – including the Foundation of Light – represented ‘the very best of Britain’.

"We are proud to unveil this nationwide network of organisations chosen to become custodians of these special trees in Her Majesty’s name,” he said.

"The Queen’s Green Canopy hopes the trees will serve as an inspiration for tree planting within communities and to encourage care for the trees which already exist as part of our nation’s stunning landscape.”

An inscription on one of the plant pots

The scheme, which saw more than a million trees planted in Her Majesty’s name nationwide during the October to March planting season, was due to conclude in December – the end of the Jubilee year.

However, King Charles has asked organisers to extend the project through the new planting season, which begins this month and will run until March next year.

The trees will be distributed evenly across the UK, with each county receiving at least one.

Designer Thomas Heatherwick, with one of the specially created pots

The Lord Lieutenants of each county – the King’s local representatives in the regions – have selected recipients in their area and will be holding presentation ceremonies throughout the planting season.

The first trees will be handed out at Chelsea’s Royal Hospital today, Monday, October 3, when a group of organisations from across the country will come together to be presented with a special tree in a pot embossed with Her Majesty’s cypher.

An interactive map created by the QGC to showcase its planting projects across the UK can be found at https://queensgreencanopy.org/map-education-hub/qgc-map/#/

A team of workers adds the final parts to the Tree of Trees

The illuminated Tree Of Trees