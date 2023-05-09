Tony Mowbray’s side were praying other results would go their way yesterday, as they went into the last day of the season just one place outside the top six.

Sunderland did what they had to do, thrashing Preston North End 3-0 away – but with Coventry drawing at Middlesbrough and Milwall 3-1 up at home to Blackburn, it looked as though their efforts would be in vain.

But Rovers putting three past Milwall allowed both them and Sunderland to leapfrog the Londoners and the Black Cats to snatch sixth place.

Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley is giving away a rare Blackburn shirt to one of the team's fans as a thank you for them beating Milwall to secure Sunderland's play-off place

And Michael Ganley was so impressed by the never-say-die spirit of the Blackburn fans that he is giving away a unique part of the club’s history in the form of a prototype shirt for the 2005-6 season, worth up to £400.

‘A joy to watch’

"I just wanted to do something to show my appreciation,” he said.

"I put something on social media on the day and invited Blackburn fans to reTweet it. I will choose one and give it to them.

Micky Horswill

"What a day it was. I have never, ever experienced anything like that.”

Michael is full of confidence ahead of the first leg of the play-off semi-final at home to third place finishers Luton Town on Saturday: “We are playing football at a Premiership standard,” he said.

"Other teams at this level like to use a long ball and like it physical – but we have players who can play it out from the back and pass it around.

“It is just a joy to watch.”

Sharon Hodgson MP

Black Cats 1973 FA Cup star Micky Horswill was at the Riverside to watch the Coventry game in the company of old pal Bernie Slaven and Boro chairman Steve Gibson.

He had been quietly confident that Sunderland would be able to secure a play-off place: “I fancied them to do it, I thought they would qualify,” he said.

"I knew Sunderland were going to get a result and I didn’t fancy the other two teams to both do what they had to do, but for Milwall to throw away a 3-1 lead was amazing.”

With Middlesbrough set to take on Coventry again in the other semi-final, Micky is relishing the prospect of a Wear/Tees final: "Middlesbrough want to go up and they think they will be able to do it through the play-offs, but I’m not so sure.

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott

‘Brilliant season’

“I think we have got something a little bit special going on.”

MP Julie Elliott MP, whose Sunderland Central constituency covers the Stadium of Light, said: “Yesterday’s result is the culmination of a brilliant season and I am absolutely delighted that we’ve reached the play-offs.

“The whole squad, backroom team and everyone at the club can be rightly proud of their fantastic achievement, so quickly after being promoted last year.

“I know the whole city is behind the team for the games against Luton.”

And her Washington and Sunderland South colleague Sharon Hodgson added: “After years of stagnation in the lower leagues, I am thrilled to see Sunderland make the play-offs and potentially achieve back-to-back promotions.

"The City of Sunderland is on the up and I look forward to the Luton match on Saturday.”

