Preston 0 Sunderland 3: Highlights as Cats reach Championship play-offs after Millwall lose on dramatic day
Sunderland beat Preston 3-0 at Deepdale to secure their place in the Championship play-offs.
After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner.
Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.
After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Preston 0 Sunderland 3 (Amad, 54) (Pritchard, 61) (Clarke, 65)
Player ratings
SUNDERLAND REACH THE PLAY-OFFS!
Championship play-offs
Luton vs Sunderland
Middlesbrough vs Coventry
Reaction from Deepdale
FULL-TIME: PRESTON 0 SUNDERLAND 3
Full-time at Millwall!
FOUR minutes added time
87’ Another Sunderland change
ON: Ba
OFF: Amad
86’ Blackburn 4-3 ahead!
A loud cheer from the away end as the news gets through.
82’ Not long left
Sunderland are just keeping the ball here with the away fans cheering each pass.
77’ Sunderland done their job
The rain is coming down hard at Deepdale and the sting has gone out of the game.
It looks like Sunderland have done their job.
It’s just a case of seeing what happens elsewhere.