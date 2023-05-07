News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
1 hour ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
4 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
5 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
6 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
6 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
Live

Preston 0 Sunderland 3: Highlights as Cats reach Championship play-offs after Millwall lose on dramatic day

Sunderland beat Preston 3-0 at Deepdale to secure their place in the Championship play-offs.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th May 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 18:04 BST

After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner.

Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs.

Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland.Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland.
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland.
Most Popular

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Preston 0 Sunderland 3 (Amad, 54) (Pritchard, 61) (Clarke, 65)

Show new updates
18:07 BST

Player ratings

17:01 BST

SUNDERLAND REACH THE PLAY-OFFS!

Championship play-offs

Luton vs Sunderland

Middlesbrough vs Coventry

17:00 BST

Reaction from Deepdale

16:56 BST

FULL-TIME: PRESTON 0 SUNDERLAND 3

16:53 BST

Full-time at Millwall!

16:50 BST

FOUR minutes added time

16:47 BST

87’ Another Sunderland change

ON: Ba

OFF: Amad

16:45 BSTUpdated 16:46 BST

86’ Blackburn 4-3 ahead!

A loud cheer from the away end as the news gets through.

16:43 BST

82’ Not long left

Sunderland are just keeping the ball here with the away fans cheering each pass.

16:38 BSTUpdated 16:39 BST

77’ Sunderland done their job

The rain is coming down hard at Deepdale and the sting has gone out of the game.

It looks like Sunderland have done their job.

It’s just a case of seeing what happens elsewhere.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:CatsSunderlandMillwallDeepdalePreston