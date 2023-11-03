A group of young Wearsiders have been presented with a prestigious award at the British Museum for planning, co-producing and running cultural events in Sunderland.

The Celebrate Different Collective group claimed a Marsh Volunteer Award for its work with young people across the city.

The British Museum and the Marsh Charitable Trust have worked in partnership for the fifteenth year of the Volunteers for Museum Learning award, which recognises the huge contribution volunteers make to help museums.

Supported by Sunderland Culture, the Celebrate Different Collective comprises young people aged 13-25, who meet weekly to co-produce and run their own events as well as working with artists and learning new practical skills.

The Celebrate Different Collective group at The British Museum, with Jennie Lambert, left, and Rachel Hamer, back.

The group’s recent activity includes: Proggy Pride Party, a fun, inclusive, accessible and sensory safe pride event for LGBTQIA+ young adults; curating Arts Centre Washington’s annual Youth Arts exhibition Bright Lights; the Bright Lights Remixed, and Where There’s Space to Grow exhibitions.

Now the group’s work has been recognised by the Marsh Volunteer Award, which recognise individuals and organisations who devote their lives to improving the world today and in the future.

Georgie Donkin, a Celebrate Different Collective member, said: “The Marsh Awards were a landmark achievement for me and my group, it was such an honour and it opens up so many doors for me and my career as a young person.”

Jennie Lambert, public engagement and learning manager at Sunderland Museums and Heritage Service, said: “We’re delighted and proud that the Celebrate Different Collective won this prestigious award.

Celebrate Different Collective with Jennie Lambert from Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens, Brian Marsh from the Marsh Charitable Trust, and Muriel Gray, deputy chair of the British Museum.

“These future leaders in the arts sector make a real difference in the city, creating some brilliant events, but also providing an authentic voice for young Wearsiders.

"The group also inspires young people, encouraging them to engage in arts activities and events.

“Members are from a diverse range of backgrounds and experience, but they work so hard for the benefit of young people across the city.

“The Collective had a fabulous day at the awards event, which was held at the British Museum; and it was brilliant that its contribution has been recognised and celebrated.”