News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Art workshops are back for young Wearsiders - free

Art workshops for young people are back up and running after the summer holidays with the Creative You project, which aims to support young people by encouraging them to attend workshops to help build emotional and mental wellbeing and confidence
By Tony Gillan
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The project is run by Arts Centre Washington and Sunderland Culture. The free weekly workshops are for young people aged between 11 and 19 and live in and around Washington. There are four workshops.

Teenage Craft Club is on Tuesdays, fortnightly, at 5pm-6.30pm and gives young people the chance to learn craft skills with guest artists and makers. Artwork is then sold at craft fairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bright Lights Young Artists Collective is on Tuesdays, 7pm-8.30pm and is group for young people who want to develop their artistic skills and knowledge.

The Teenage Craft Club and artist Kate Hunter-Parker, second from the right.The Teenage Craft Club and artist Kate Hunter-Parker, second from the right.
The Teenage Craft Club and artist Kate Hunter-Parker, second from the right.
Most Popular

The Washington Young Film Makers Collective is based at Washington Millennium Centre, Mondays, 4.30pm-6.30pm. These sessions give young people the opportunity to write, shoot and edit their own movies and learn about the equipment and techniques.

The Washington Young Writers Collective is based at Washington Town Centre Library on Wednesdays, fortnightly, 4.30pm-6.30pm.

Writers can meet like-minded young people and hone their creative writing skills in a friendly, laid-back environment. Learn and try out different forms, styles and genres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Laura Collins, 11, attended the first teenage craft club after the summer holidays, which was led by artist Kate Hunter-Parker.

Laura told the Echo: “I enjoyed classes earlier in the year and was looking forward to them starting again.” She added that she enjoyed all of the craft classes, but particularly jewellery-making.

Matt Blyth, culture and heritage officer at ACW explained: “It’s great to welcome back young people to our Creative You sessions. We have a brilliant selection of artists, writers and film-makers to help lead the groups and the free workshops are always thoroughly enjoyed by the young people who attend.”

“It’s an exciting time to join the sessions as young people work towards the Bright Lights Youth Arts Festival taking place at Arts Centre Washington during February half term 2024.”

Read More
Former Sunderland chairman Sir Bob Murray's new book to support SAFC charity
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Creative You participants recently took over Washington Old Hall during their Creative You Summer Festival where artwork and films created by young people were on display alongside a programme of performances and workshops.

For more information, visit www.sunderlandculture.org.uk.

Related topics:Wearsiders