The project is run by Arts Centre Washington and Sunderland Culture. The free weekly workshops are for young people aged between 11 and 19 and live in and around Washington. There are four workshops.

Teenage Craft Club is on Tuesdays, fortnightly, at 5pm-6.30pm and gives young people the chance to learn craft skills with guest artists and makers. Artwork is then sold at craft fairs.

The Bright Lights Young Artists Collective is on Tuesdays, 7pm-8.30pm and is group for young people who want to develop their artistic skills and knowledge.

The Teenage Craft Club and artist Kate Hunter-Parker, second from the right.

The Washington Young Film Makers Collective is based at Washington Millennium Centre, Mondays, 4.30pm-6.30pm. These sessions give young people the opportunity to write, shoot and edit their own movies and learn about the equipment and techniques.

The Washington Young Writers Collective is based at Washington Town Centre Library on Wednesdays, fortnightly, 4.30pm-6.30pm.

Writers can meet like-minded young people and hone their creative writing skills in a friendly, laid-back environment. Learn and try out different forms, styles and genres.

Laura Collins, 11, attended the first teenage craft club after the summer holidays, which was led by artist Kate Hunter-Parker.

Laura told the Echo: “I enjoyed classes earlier in the year and was looking forward to them starting again.” She added that she enjoyed all of the craft classes, but particularly jewellery-making.

Matt Blyth, culture and heritage officer at ACW explained: “It’s great to welcome back young people to our Creative You sessions. We have a brilliant selection of artists, writers and film-makers to help lead the groups and the free workshops are always thoroughly enjoyed by the young people who attend.”

“It’s an exciting time to join the sessions as young people work towards the Bright Lights Youth Arts Festival taking place at Arts Centre Washington during February half term 2024.”

Creative You participants recently took over Washington Old Hall during their Creative You Summer Festival where artwork and films created by young people were on display alongside a programme of performances and workshops.