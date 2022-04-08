Sunderland's Asiana restaurant to hold special fundraising evening for Ukraine

Asiana owner Ian Wong is a member of the city centre-based SR1 Rotary group, which is taking over the venue for a one-night event.

The group, which has members working in hospitality, retail, technology, education and communications, is holding an evening of food and fun on Monday, April 25.

And as well as the opportunity to enjoy a menu specially created by Ian, guests will also get a full evening of entertainment including live music, magic and even a talk-in session with Sunderland AFC legend Kevin Ball.

The event includes a welcome drink, three-course dinner and all of the entertainment, with tickets now available at £50 each.

Rotary International has set up its own disaster response fund to the crisis in the Ukraine and all the money raised in Sunderland will go towards this, which will make it eligible for gift aid, so raising additional cash.

Rotary SR1 president Steve Martin said the group hoped the evening would allow guests to enjoy a great night out while raising funds for a very worthy cause: “Like everyone, we have been horrified by the humanitarian crisis taking place in the Ukraine,” he said.

Asiana boss Ian Wong

“We wanted to do our bit and we have put together what we hope will be a really enjoyable night, but which will allow us to also make a contribution to this vital campaign.”

Anyone wanting to book tickets should email [email protected] or Asiana direct on 510 0099.

For the latest news and information about the Ukraine invasion, click here for NationalWorld coverage.