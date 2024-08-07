Sunderland's Afro-Caribbean community leader feels 'less safe' after disorder

A city resident who migrated along with his wife to Sunderland from Nigeria 20 years ago said he no longer feels as safe as he did following the riot which took place in the city centre on Friday night.

Scenes turned ugly after a far right protest outside of City Hall descended into violence with police officers injured, a local mosque targeted and buildings set on fire and pelted with bricks.

The undercurrent of toxic tension created by a constant political rhetoric of the damaging impact of migrants coupled with misinformation following the horrific stabbing of children in Southport is cited the reason for the disorder here in Sunderland and across the country.

The violent scenes came as a shock to the chair of the Sunderland-based African Caribbean Community Association North East, Lucky Pemu, who spoke to the Echo in June about the success of the city’s Windrush Day.

The event was a celebration of multiculturalism and the benefits migration - in this case from the Caribbean - have brought to the UK.

Lucky praised the development of Sunderland in evolving into a multicultural city.

Following the violence, Lucky, 61, said: “It’s so sad, as well as very surprising. I didn’t expect it and it was like going back to something out of the 70s.

“I’m certainly not feeling as safe as I did a month ago. I’ve lived in Sunderland for the last 20 years. My children were born and went to school here and they are shocked by what has happened.

“We are here to stay, but if I had just arrived here I’m not sure I would want to stay and if I had been looking to move here then I’m not sure I would want to come.”

After establishing a partnership with SAFC the African Caribbean Community Association set-up a junior football team, Windrush Sunderland FC, who are due to start their first season in the Russell Foster League.

The team train every Saturday, but a decision has been taken to currently cancel sessions over “safety concerns”.

Lucky said: “The children are not happy as they always look forward to playing football. But they train in the city centre and following what happened we just didn’t feel it was safe.”

Lucky is a former teacher at a local Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) school while his wife worked for almost two decades as a nurse at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

In many ways the couple epitomise the need for positive migration and the benefits it can bring to our country and city.

Lucky said: “We need to educate people on the contributions that migrants have made to this country’s society.

“Half of the UK’s health and care sector workers are migrants. Even going back to the Windrush generation, at the end of WWII, the country was on its knees and the people of the Caribbean answered the Government’s call to help rebuild the country.”

Rather than apportioning blame as to the reasons behind the disorder, Lucky is keen to “look for solutions”.

He said: “It’s about getting through to the people on the streets and using community initiatives, such as the Windrush Day, to get people from different ethnic backgrounds mixing together and learning about each others cultures.

“A lot of people in migrant communities work in the care sector and are qualified in mental health. We can help to meet people’s individual needs and educate people about the importance of integration.

“Football is another vehicle which can be used to get people from all different backgrounds integrating together. All children love to play football which is one of the reasons why we set-up Windrush Sunderland FC.”