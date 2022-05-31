Sunderland Young Achievers' Awards returns for 2022

The annual awards scheme returns which recognises the outstanding achievement of youngsters across the city. The judging panel is searching for the shining stars of Sunderland who've shown real courage, talent or dedication.
Some of the award categories are suitable for individuals and groups, while some apply to individuals only.
Awards for individuals will be split into two groups – 8 to 13 year olds and 14 to 20 year olds. The award categories you can make nominations are as follows:
:: Service to the Community (individual)
:: Service to the Community (group)
:: Service to the Environment (individual)
:: Service to the Environment (group)
:: School Achievement (individual)
:: School Achievement (group)
:: Sport (individual)
:: Sport (group)
:: Music and Performing Arts (individual)
:: Music and Performing Arts (group)
:: Peer Award (individual)
:: Peer Award (group)
:: Young Carer
:: Young Apprentice
:: Personal Achievement
When making a nomination, give as much relevant information as possible about the young person and their achievements.
Entries are open until Sunday 19 June 2022 and can be made via Sunderland Young Achievers' Awards 2022 nomination form. A judging panel will review all applications received and will use a scoring system to award Winners and Highly Commended in each category. The young person who receives the highest score will also win the Andy Neal Overall Winner award.
The judging panel will meet w/c 4 July 2022 to review applications. Nominators will be contacted to inform them of the outcome w/c 11 July 2022.
If you have any questions regarding the award please contact [email protected]