Olivia Wallace who was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2016, has set out to raise awareness of the warning signs of cancer and is urging other young people to check themselves regularly and visit their GP if they have any concerns.

The 26-year-old first noticed a lump on her tongue and just thought it was a recurring ulcer.

But she said the lump began to grow bigger and she thought it was a sexually transmitted disease (STI) so put off going to the doctors for seven months.

Olivia Wallace felt there was too much stigma attached to young women having and STI and didn’t receive help for over a year from her first symptom.

Olivia added: “There is a stigma attached to young women and STI’s, so that deterred me from getting checked out even though it was frightening me.

“After a year, I got checked out and it was stage 4 tongue cancer that had spread to my lymph nodes. I underwent 30 sessions of radiotherapy and six rounds of chemo. It was intense and scary; you never think you are going to hear the words ‘you have cancer’.”

According to new research from charity Teenage Cancer Trust, among those aged 18-24, seven in ten are not able to identify correctly all five warning signs of cancer.

Olivia hopes to encourage others to get themselves checked out.

The charity say, the five main symptoms include lumps, bumps or swellings, unexplained tiredness, mole changes, persistent pain and significant weight change.

Olivia said: “If I can help reduce the stigma for just one person who is too embarrassed to get something checked out on their body, then it proves why telling my story is worthwhile.”

Louise Soanes, Chief Nurse, Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “Cancer is far less likely to affect young people than older adults - but when it does it can have a devastating impact - so being able to spot potential warning signs that could lead to an earlier diagnosis really can make a difference.

“Listen to your body and if you feel that something isn’t right seek medical help. It probably isn’t cancer, but it’s always best to check, so book an appointment with your GP to discuss your concerns.”

