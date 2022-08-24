Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Chandler took the title in the women’s W50 category, which is for entrants aged 50 and over. She will turn 50 before the end of 2022 and was therefore eligible.

The annual competition is open to male and female lifters aged from 35 up to 80+ and the championships took place in Raszyn near Warsaw.

Zoe was the only North East woman in the GB squad and qualified earlier this year by winning the Northern Championships in Stanley. She was accompanied in Poland by her coach Gemma Harvey.

Zoe in action in Poland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also won at this year’s British Championships. She has qualified too for the World Championships in Florida, but has unfortunately been priced out of a trip to Orlando near Christmas.

The grandmother and mam-of-five founded the Weights and Cakes weightlifting club in March 2021. It is based on The King’s Road in Southwick and open to anyone of any age or ability.

It is very much a community project, running classes which encourage those who might not otherwise become involved in sport to strengthen their bodies and improve mental health.

There is a definite social element and the name of the club came about because group classes end with a chat, a cup of tea and a cake and a cake, which in turn is good for mental health.

Zoe Chandler and friend show off her weightlifting gold medal at the European Masters in Poland.

Zoe has coached a number of youngsters to medal success, most recently at a championships in Manchester. But now it’s her turn.

Speaking from Poland, she told the Echo: “It was a great competition and I’m pleased to get the medal.

“We’ve just finished the Sunderland HAF (Holiday Activity and Food) scheme. We’ve been training 20 kids a little bit of weightlifting through the summer.

“All our kids watched me lift live on YouTube. I got my medal and I was absolutely fine.

"I didn’t cry during the national anthem. Then one of the kids said ‘Well done’ and I just burst into tears. It was a very proud moment – and in my first international competition. It won’t be my last.”