Missing 'U' already - passersby reassured after giant letter vanishes from Sunderland city centre

Passersby had been concerned after the letter ‘U’ from a large logo beside Sunderland Minster had been stolen, vandalised or struck by some other misfortune.

But trade bosses have now confirmed it has been taken away for repairs, not come to harm as had been feared.

The giant letter U forms part of a jazzy outdoor sign spelling #SUN and representing Sunderland BID (Business Improvement District), which promotes the city and creates opportunities.

The missing U will be back soon.

The logo stands on four plinths. Visitors to the beautiful Minster Park, which opened in 2020, have noticed the missing U and some have expressed alarm and anger on social media.

However, Sunderland Bid told the Echo that the letter has been temporarily removed from the historic park for legitimate reasons and will soon be returned when some minor repairs have been carried out.

Minster Park has been a hit since it opened. Its completion was part of the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme, which has also saw repair works made to the minster’s churchyard, as well as the Dun Cow and Peacock pubs.

Sunderland Bid launched in 2014 as a ‘business led, working partnership with one clear vision – to create a vibrant city centre and opportunities for everyone’.