Sunderland war veteran Len Gibson to help lead city's Remembrance Service

Len Gibson will play a key part of the city's annual Remembrance Service on Sunday, November 10, when he will read out the Far East Prisoner of War Prayer.

Just last week Mr Gibson received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition of his community and voluntary Service during a special ceremony at Sunderland Civic Centre.

War veteran Len Gibson receiving his BEM.

Mr Gibson was a member of the 125 Anti-Tank Regiment Royal Artillery when he was captured by the Japanese in 1942.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon, said: "Remembrance Sunday is an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to all those who fought in conflicts past and present, including those who gave up their lives for their country.

"It is equally important that we use this occasion to honour the servicemen and women of today and let them know how much we value what they do and appreciate the sacrifices they make on our behalf.

"As the proud father of a serving member of the armed forces, I know how much it means to our servicemen and women to know that we are behind them and support the valuable work they do."

Anyone thinking of coming along is advised to dress warmly and be in place on Burdon Road by 10.15am.

The parade will be led by The Royal Signals (Northern) Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band.

Units taking part in this year's parade include: 4th Regiment Royal Artillery (Sunderland's adopted regiment), The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and crew members from Sunderland's affiliated warship, HMS Anson.