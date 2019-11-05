Remembrance Day in Sunderland: Timings and road closure information for the 2019 Remembrance Parade

They will join the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon and members of the public who are expected to turn out in force once again to see the event take place on Sunday, November 10.

Councillor David Snowdon, said: "Remembrance Sunday is an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to all those who fought in conflicts past and present, including those who gave up their lives for their country.

"It is equally important that we use this occasion to honour the servicemen and women of today and let them know how much we value what they do and appreciate the sacrifices they make on our behalf.

The Sunderland Remembrance Parade in 2018.

"As the proud father of a serving member of the armed forces, I know how much it means to our servicemen and women to know that we are behind them and support the valuable work they do.”

Here is everything you need to know before you go.

Where and when it the event being held?

The Remembrance Parade will be held on Sunday, November 10.

The Remembrance Parade held at Sunderland's war memorial in 2018 where members of the armed forces and veterans paid their respects to mark the Armistice centenary.

Members of the public are asked to be in place on Burdon Road by 10.15am for the parade.

There will be a two-minute silence at 11am.

What does the event involve and who is taking part?

The parade will be led by The Royal Signals (Northern) Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band.

The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery at a special Remembrance Parade held at Sunderland's war memorial in 2018 where members of the armed forces and veterans paid their respects to mark the Armistice centenary.

Units taking part in this year's parade include: 4th Regiment Royal Artillery (Sunderland's adopted regiment), The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and crew members from Sunderland's affiliated warship, HMS Anson.Regimental Sergeant Major WOI Craig Hilton from the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery is co-ordinating the parade.

The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery is also providing the largest contingent in the parade this year along with two field guns which will be fired from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start of the two-minute silence at 11am.

The parade will end in a march past of veterans and serving members of Her Majesty's Forces.

The salute will be taken by Colonel (Ret’d) Ann Clouston, OBE, ARRC, TD, DL, VR and the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr David Snowdon from the steps of the Museum in Borough Road.

Sunderland Remembrance Parade.

Where can the public see the parade?

Anyone thinking of coming along is advised to dress warmly and be in place on Burdon Road by 10.15 am.Access to the disabled platform next to the War Memorial is available from 9.30 am.

This year, there will also be an additional public viewing screen on Borough Road to supplement the existing screen on Burdon Road, allowing more people to get a good view of the service and parade.

The tannoy system is also being extended to Borough Road.Which roads will be closed?

Burdon Road and Park Road will be closed from 9.30 am until approximately 2pm – with access to Civic Centre Car Park from Park Lane only after this point.

Is there parking available?

Parking in the Civic Centre Car Park will be available free of charge.

What is taking place to mark Armistice Day? At 11am on Monday, November 11, residents and visitors to the city are also being asked to pause for a two-minute silence to mark Armistice Day which signalled the end of the First World War in 1918.