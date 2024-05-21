Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben believes running between The Riverside Stadium, Stadium of Light and St James’ Park highlights how Bradley brought football fans together.

Sunderland ultrarunner Ben Cook is set to take on a 50 mile challenge running between the stadiums of the region’s three big football clubs to raise vital funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

On July 13, Ben will set off from the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough before running 33 miles to the Stadium of Light and then the remaining distance to St James’ Park in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultrarunner Ben Cook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foundation was set up in 2017 by Bradley’s parents Gemma and Carl following the tragic passing of the six-year-old SAFC mascot and fan who lost his brave battle against High Risk Neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.

Like all Black Cats fans, Bradley’s tragic passing had a massive impact on Ben and seven years on the little boy who became ‘best friends’ with Jermain Defoe is the inspiration behind the ultrarunner’s latest charity challenge.

Bradley Lowery with his hero and best friend Jermain Defoe. PA image.

Ben, 30, from Springwell, said: “I remember as a fan going to games, seeing Bradley and hearing about his story. I wanted to do something then, but I wasn’t a runner at that point.

“Now I’m an ultrarunner I have the ability to take on this challenge in Bradley’s name and give something back to this fantastic local charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben taking on a previous running challenge.

Ben feels running between the stadiums of the North East big three highlights how Bradley’s situation transcended regional rivalries.

He said: “I’m a massive SAFC fan but I can remember how Bradley’s story really brought the football world together, including the North East’s big three clubs.

“This is why I wanted to run between the three stadiums as it highlights how Bradley brought the region’s football fans together.”

Ben said the Foundation are “over the moon” he is doing the challenge and will be sending him a t-shirt with a photograph of Bradley for him to wear during the run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity helps to fund research into childhood cancers as well as supporting families and children with life limiting conditions.

The Foundation is currently in the process of building ‘Brad’s Pad’, a holiday home for families with poorly children to “spend time making memories, having fun and enjoying every moment together”.

Ahead if his run, Ben has set-up a JustGiving page to help raise vital funds.

He said: “Last year I took on the two day challenge of running the entire network of the Metro system to raise £1,400 for the The Running Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year I am looking to raise an initial target of £1,500 for the Foundation.”

Ben will be setting off at 8am from the Riverside Stadium and expects to be at the Stadium of Light for around 2pm before continuing on his journey to St James’ Park.

He said: “I have a few people joining me at the Stadium of Light to run the final leg of challenge and so if anyone else would like to take part then this is the best place to meet.”