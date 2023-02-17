Over a week on from the consecutive 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes which struck Turkey and Syria, the death toll has now risen to over 40,000 with more than one million people estimated to be homeless.

The epicentre of initial quake centred on the city of Gaziantep, on the Turkish Syrian border and just to the east of Adana where Ahmet’s 83-year-old father Mehmett, and his eight siblings still live.

Ahmet, 40, who moved to Sunderland 18 years ago and now runs Enfes in the city centre, said: “It was around 1am in the morning (Monday February 6) when the earthquake struck and I was asleep in bed. In the morning I had a missed call from my friend who also lives in Sunderland.

"It was unusual for him to call so early, and so I called him straight back and he asked if I had seen what had happened. I turned on the news and saw the devastation and my immediate thought was for my family.

"I was shocked, panicking, and didn’t know what to do. I firstly called my father and he picked up straight away – it was such a relief. I then called all my bothers and sisters and found out they were all safe.

"My dad lives in a low level house and these seem to have been okay, unlike the apartment blocks. Two of my brothers live in apartments, one above the other, and for the last 10 days they’ve been living in the ground floor flat as my brother is too afraid to return upstairs.”

Enfes Turkish restaurant manager Ahmed Altikalac has pleaded with the world "not to forget" and to continue to help Turkey.

While the area in which Ahmet grew up appears to have escaped the worst damage, other surrounding towns and cities which are home to friends and relatives have not been so lucky.

He said: “The pocket which my dad lives in is intact but a lot of the surrounding areas are without gas, water, and internet connection. My brother-in-law’s aunt was lost in the rubble when her home collapsed and sadly by the time she was found she had died.

"My aunt has a friend who lives in Şanlıurfa and she has lost her house. They’ve moved to a nearby village where they’re now sharing a tent with three or four other families.

"The city in which my chef Nurdag grew up has lost 50% of its buildings. He has tragically lost friends and cousins. The death toll is going to rise massively. There are still parts of the country rescue services have not yet managed to reach.”

Emergency team members pause for a moment as they search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, the city in which Ahmet grew up and his father and siblings still live. AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

If the earthquake had happened a week earlier then Ahmet could have found himself in a very different situation.

He said: “I was in Adana with my family a week before the earthquake struck. In many ways I wish I had been there when it did as I would have been able to help. You see the images on the TV – places I know – the devastation caused and families living on the street and I feel helpless.”

The speed of the response to the earthquake has brought criticism of the Government as well as raising questions over the building safety regulations.

Ahmet added: “You see footage of two blocks of flats together, one intact and the other completely collapsed. What does that tell you?

"It tells you that some building companies have taken short-cuts and there has not been sufficient regulation from the Government. The people are rallying together and helping each other. It’s out of season and a lot of the hotels in tourist areas are taking people in.

"A lot of people are still frightened to return to their homes and are dealing with the psychological trauma of what has happened.”

While the world has rallied around, sending rescue teams and emergency aid, Ahmet fears once the disaster disappears from the spotlight, so to will international support.

He said: “We are grateful for donations but my message to the world is in one month’s time, don’t forget us. It’s going to take years for Turkey to recover and what we really need is long-term help to rebuild. We don’t just need help now but for the next few years.”