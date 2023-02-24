The trekkers all work for Northern Spire, based on Sunderland Enterprise Park. They will take on a four-day, 50-mile trek to support the Dragonfly Cancer Trust which works with young cancer patients.

Financial advisers John Longford and Matthew Cook will join marketing executive Tom Harvey on the gruelling trip. Matthew is a board member of the charity, which is also based in the North East.

The trek is to take place early in November when the three will fly from Manchester to Marrakesh in Morocco. This will be followed a nine-hour drive to the southern edge of the Sahara, where the walking begins.

From left: Matthew Cook, Tom Harvey and John Longford, seen here preparing for the sands of the Sahara on the sands of Roker.

The 50 miles will be covered over four days, with the trekkers sleeping under the stars. Their training has started and Sunderland’s beaches will be used as part of the training programme, with walks between Roker and Whitburn to get used to traipsing over sand for hours.

All three are relishing the challenge, though not perhaps the spiders, snakes and scorpions they might come across.

The trio will be part of a 30-strong team taking on the challenge, from a range of different charities and organisations.

The Dragonfly Cancer Trust works with young cancer patients with a palliative diagnosis, providing much needed support by providing cash gifts, keepsakes and creative therapy.

In less than 15 years the charity has grown from a small, family-led organisation into a national charity working with every major children’s cancer unit in the country.

Matthew said: “It’s a small charity doing some fantastic work locally and nationally. We’re aiming to raise about £1,800 each and we know the funds will make a difference in the lives of young people living with cancer.”

Matthew is also the managing director of Sunderland-based business network the Mussel Club.

He added: “I’m sure we’ll be tapping up Mussel Club members as well as Northern Spire clients for donations to our cause.”

