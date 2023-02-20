The sun pendant, known as a gold bull, is among the most significant items of Bronze Age metalwork ever discovered in Britain. It was found by a detectorist in the Shropshire Marches in 2018.

As part of “A British Museum Loan Gathering Light: A Bronze Age golden sun exhibition”, the stunning piece is touring in a free exhibition from Saturday, February 25 to Saturday, June 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition also has other Bronze Age gold artefacts, including a gold lunula (amulet) to a hoard of Cornish torcs (neck rings) and rings, plus Bronze Age objects from the North East.

The Bronze Age sun pendant, 1000-800 BC, is coming to Sunderland. © The Trustees of the British Museum.

The Bronze Age period lasted from around 2,150 BC to 800 BC. The exhibition shows the importance of the sun to our ancestors.

The pendant features an exceptionally rare depiction of the sun; not previously seen on objects found in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gold, crescent-shaped lunula (“little moon”) was probably worn around the neck. Discovered in a bog in Ireland in 1842, it is at least 4,000 years old. The sheer craftsmanship, plus the fact that its is gold, suggests it was a very prestigious item.

The exhibition also features the first loan of the Towednack hoard, gold jewellery discovered in Cornwall in 1931, which is at least 3,100 years old.

The incredible Bronze Age bling will be in Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens from February 25. © The Trustees of the British Museum

Neil Wilkin, the British Museum’s early Europe curator, said: “The Shropshire sun pendant is an internationally significant object, reflecting the artistic brilliance of communities from the deep past and the social and religious connections that spanned western Europe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Cunningham, exhibitions, collections and archives manager at Sunderland Museum, added: “Sunderland and its surrounding area are rich in archaeological evidence left by people who lived here in the long distant past.

“The Museum has many items found when a burial mound, was excavated at Hasting Hill in 1911. The finds include swords, tools, food vessel, urns and burial cists.

The incredible Bronze Age bling will be in Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens from Saturday, February 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although there is nothing as spectacular as the Shropshire sun pendant these beautiful objects, skilfully made by the people of Wearside, tell their own fascinating stories… and who knows what is yet to be discovered?”