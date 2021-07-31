Shannon has been named as a finalist for the Hair and Beauty 2022 awards.

Shannon Farrer, 23 has loved make-up for as long as she can remember and now her passion has landed her a place at the final of the Hair and Beauty 2022 awards.

The 23-year-old is up against 50 other beauty lovers for the Make-up Artist of the Year award.

Shannon, who works at Aldi alongside her make-up work, started to attract attention on TikTok after posting a video transforming herself into Harley Quinn which has now been viewed by more than 200,000 people worldwide.

Shannon's followers love seeing her next creations.

The supermarket worker will now attend the national awards next year as she hopes to win her category.

She said: “I just applied one day and I didn’t expect to hear anything back so it was a huge surprise to find out I was a finalist.

"The TikTok video did really well and now I have young girls coming into the store asking if I’m the girl on TikTok – It’s mental.”

Shannon Farrer hopes to break into the make up and special effects industry

Shannon, who lives in Thorney Close is currently undertaking a make-up course that was gifted to her by New York make-up Academy and says her friends designate her as their ‘make-up artist’ before nights out.

She added: “I’ve always been obsessed with art and make up, I would always end up painting all over myself in school rather than on paper.

"My friends are always asking me to do their make-up before we go out, I’m the designated make-up artist so I never have enough time to get myself ready!”

The final of the national competition which aims ‘to celebrate the hair and beauty industry and create a positive, supportive community’ will take place in March next year.

"Never in a million years did a think I would get this much response just from doing something I love.

"I’m hoping to make it a full time career so hopefully this is just the start and I’m just so grateful to have such an amazing response from everyone!”

