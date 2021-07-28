Check out these 10 establishments with zero or one star food hygiene ratings.

10 Sunderland restaurants, takeaways and shops which have been given 0 or 1 star food hygiene ratings since May

These 10 premises across Sunderland have been inspected and rated 0 or 1 star for food hygiene in May and June this year.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 11:47 am

Inspectors have awarded these 10 Sunderland establishments zero and one star food hygiene ratings in recent months.

A zero star rating means "urgent improvement is required", while one star means "major improvement is necessary".

The rating are those displayed on the goverment’s food hygiene agency website – https://ratings.food.gov.uk/ – on July 27, 2021.

1. Yummy Kitchen

49 Villette Road, Sunderland, SR2 8RD. Rated 0 on May 13, 2021.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Fona Pizza

2 North Bridge Street, Sunderland, SR5 1AD. Rated 0 on June 9, 2021.

Photo: Google Maps

3. The Place Cafe Bar Bistro

40 Silksworth Row, Sunderland, SR1 3QJ. Rated 0 on June 10, 2021.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Cream Curls / King Of Fast Food

3 - 4 West View, Concord, Washington, NE37 2DT. Rated 1 on May, 10 2021.

Photo: Google Maps

