A new plaque dedicated to the memory of all those who have died at or while travelling to or from games has been unveiled at the the Stadium of Light.

Club historian Rob Mason was inspired to create the tribute after a caller to Radio Newcastle’s sports phone-in suggested it and turned to the Sunderland Supporters’ Association Heaven Branch for help.

A fitting tribute

Former Sunderland players at the unveiling

It was agreed that a remembrance plaque should be created at the branch’s memorial garden outside the Stadium of Light's main reception.

The association launched a search for families in order to invite them to the ceremony and relations were joined by former Black Cats’ players for the ceremony ahead of the home clash with Championship rivals Reading on Saturday.

Among those remembered were 19-year-old Kevin Bottoms and Keith Bowen, 16, both of Boldon Colliery, who died in a road accident on the way home from a game against the same opponents 50 years ago this month.

‘It was really, really lovely’

Fans gather at the unveiling of the plaque

Former players including Micky Horswill, Bobby Kerr, Ritchie Pitt, Gary Bennett and Kevin Ball were among those turning up to pay their respects and Heaven branch organiser Joanne Youngson said the presence of so many familiar faces had made the ceremony particularly special for the bereaved families.

"It was really, really lovely,” she said.

"There were probably about 60 people there, of whom about 40 were family members and there were 20 or more former players and people from the club, so they had plenty of support around them.

"All the players spoke movingly about what it meant to be there for the fans. We had people from the 60s, 70s and 80s and the people who died were from those eras.The ‘73 lads – Micky, Bobby and Richie – had even been to some of their funerals.

Former Sunderland captain Kevin Ball (left) with Jason Talbot and partner Hannah Docherty. Jason's brother Jeffrey was one of three fans who died in a crash on their way to Oxford in November 1988

"The families were really touched that their loved ones were still being remembered, some of them after so long. And they were really pleased that there is somewhere like the memorial garden for people to go and remember and reflect.