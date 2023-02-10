Sunderland fan Keith Bowen died alongside pal Kevin Bottoms in a road accident on the way home from watching the Black Cats take on Reading in February 1973.

Keith was just 16, while Kevin was three years older.

The Boldon Colliery pair, alongside other SAFC fans who have died at or on their way to or from games, will be remembered at the unveiling of a new plaque at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Keith Bowen was just 16 when he died

A fan’s idea

Club historian Rob Mason was inspired to create a tribute to fans who lost their lives traveling to and from or at games after a caller to Radio Newcastle’s sports phone-in suggested it.

Rob contacted the Sunderland Supporters’ Association Heaven Branch and it was agreed that a remembrance plaque should be displayed at the branch’s memorial garden outside the Stadium of Light.

The plaque will be unveiled ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Reading - and the families of deceased fans have been invited to attend. Branch organisers appealed through the Echo, hoping to trace family members of so they could attend.

Keith's SAFC Supporters' Association membership card

Among those whose got in touch was Keith Bowen’s niece Rachel Lish, 51, who will be attending with her mum – and Keith’s sister – Anne Howitt, 72.

‘She was over the moon’

Rachel spotted the Heaven Branch’s search for bereaved families on social media and broke the news to her mum, who was overwhelmed to learn her brother had not been forgotten.

"At first she did not understand what was going on,” said Rachel, 51.

The SAFC Memorial Garden where the plaque will be unveiled.

"We just texted her to let her know but then my sister and I went down to explain it to her. She was over the moon.”

News of Saturday’s ceremony had brought memories of the family’s loss flooding back: “Mum was delighted and she got quite emotional,” said Rachel.

"It brought back a lot of memories, but she was just delighted to think that the group had remembered Keith and with what they were doing.

"We will definitely be going down at the weekend.”

