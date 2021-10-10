Sunderland supermarket worker shares spooky Halloween creations with her 11,000 TikTok followers

Shannon's 11,000 tiktok followers love her Halloween looks.

Shannon Farrer, who is 23, has loved make-up for as long as she can remember and now her creations are being viewed by thousands of people across the globe.

The Hair and Beauty 2022 awards nominee plans ahead of Halloween, preparing ideas and looks for the spooky season.

Shannon, who works at Aldi alongside her make-up work, started to attract attention on TikTok after posting a video transforming herself into move character Harley Quinn which has now been viewed by more than 200,000 people worldwide.

Shannon Farrer hopes to break into the make up and special effects industry

Now, her Chucky, Coraline and Voldemort inspired make-up creations have had thousands more views.

Shannon said: “I aim to do a Halloween look everyday on the run up to October 31 but it’s quite difficult to do that when the looks take anything from five to nine hours.

"I try to think of different creations and I start making a list in July!”

The 23-year-old, who lives in Thorney Close, has been undertaking a make-up course that was gifted to her by New York make-up Academy and says she has been fully booked for Halloween make-up on October 30 and 31 since the summer.

Shannon begins thinking of Halloween make-up ideas in July.

For as long as she can remember she has loved make-up and has gone from stealing her mum’s lipstick to turning herself into out-of-this-world creations at the stroke of a brush.

She added: “I get inspiration for ideas from all over, sometimes I get ideas from just walking outside, horror movies and other times inspiration from others that I develop and just run with.

"Halloween is the most popular time for make-up creations because there’s such a range and you can create some really interesting and scary looks.”

The self taught make up artist is also due to attend the final of the Hair and Beauty 2022 awards next year as she hopes to win her category.

Shannon added: "Never in a million years did a think I would get this much response just from doing something I love.”

