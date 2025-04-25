Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A study by the GMB union shows that Sunderland City Council has lost the highest proportion of employees - 60.6 % - compared to any of local authority in the region.

The GMB trade union, which represents workers in both the public and private sectors, says that between 2012 and 2024, Sunderland City Council has lost 6,494 employees from its workforce.

In the North East, only Newcastle City Council has lost more employees - 6,511 - in that time, but this constitutes 49.3% of its workforce.

Sunderland’s figures are significantly higher than the majority of other regional local authorities, with Durham seeing a 23.5% reduction, Hartlepool a 38% fall and Gateshead and South Tyneside seeing reductions of just 14.1% and 13% respectively.

The Labour led Sunderland City Council has cited being particularly hard hit by budget cuts from previous Governments during this period as the reason for the reduction.

The GMB study showed that during the 12 year period the North East has lost more than 35,000 council staff.

Thirteen years ago, local authorities in the region employed 99,609 workers, according to the Office of National Statistics. By 2024 the number had plummeted to just 64,884 – a drop of 34,725 and almost 35 per cent of all jobs.

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB National Officer, said: “These figures are clearly appalling and show the deep and lasting damage austerity has done to our country.

“Council workers look after our loved ones, help our children learn, clear away our rubbish and keep our green spaces clean.

“They are the absolute backbone of society and should have had this year’s pay lift already – instead, we have only just received an offer from the Local Government Association.

“GMB members working in local government face huge pressures, with the cost-of-living rocketing.

“They deserve a decent pay rise."

Responding to the reduction in Council staff in Sunderland, the city’s council leader Michael Mordey said: “Like other councils across the country, Sunderland has not only seen a reduction in its staffing levels, it saw its budgets reduced considerably under the Conservative and Lib-Dem coalition and subsequent Conservative administrations.

“Between 2010 and 2024, the City Council had its spending power reduced by around a quarter and this has influenced staffing levels and headcounts.

“We are continuing with our ambitious social and economic growth plans to help generate new jobs, businesses and wealth creation, while ensuring we continue to protect and support our residents most in need.”