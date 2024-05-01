Sunderland star Sadie to represent her country in US pageant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sadie Gudge, six, is already Little Miss Galaxy UK.

A six-year-old is off to the USA in August after winning a national pageant.

Sadie Gudge from Ryhope represented the area at the Little Miss Galaxy United Kingdom contest, held in Belfast on April 14.

She was overall winner after winning the rounds for fashion wear, evening wear and best in interview.

Her main prize was to proceed to the Little Miss Galaxy International competition, which will be staged in Orlando over the five days of August 14-18 and contested by six to nine year-olds.

Sadie, a pupil at St Anne's RC Primary, will travel across the pond with her mam Jorja Gudge and little brother Spencer, where they will use the opportunity to visit Disney World.

Sadie is a busy little girl with a hectic schedule for one so young.

Jorja said: "Sadie has being doing pageants for two years now and was asked to represent Tyne and Wear in a Little Miss Galaxy pageant. So we flew to Ireland as requested and Sadie happened to win.

"So now she's Little Miss Galaxy United Kingdom which means now in August we fly to Florida to compete for the Little Miss Galaxy International title. It's like a 'little Miss World' really. It's a really prestigious pageant.

"She does a lot of charity work. She's only six, but she dances five days a week; it's something she likes to do. She does modelling too and now she's really into her pageants.