Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department for Education has published progress scores for primary school, the main benchmark on which the city's school’s are judged for their academic performance.

The scores are calculated based on how a school’s children have performed in their Key Stage 2 (Year 6) standard assessment tests (SAT’s) when statistically compared to the amount of progress made by pupils nationally who got the same results in their end of Key Stage 1 (Year 2) tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The calculation is designed to reflect the progress schools have made with children and is seen as a fairer assessment of performance than just looking at raw outcomes.

A progress score is given for reading, writing, and maths, with the percentage of pupils achieving the ‘expected standard’ also published.

Ranging between -5 and +5, a score of 0 indicates a school on average made the same progress nationally as children with the same Key Stage 1 results. A score above 0 means on average they made more progress and a negative score means they made less.

Due to varying degrees of 'confidence intervals' in the accuracy of the calculated scores, individual schools are also categorised into bands for reading, writing and maths, ranging from well below average, below average, average, above average and well above average.

The Department for Education has published the latest progress scores for primary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Progress scores were also calculated for Sunderland Local Authority. The city scored -0.4 (average) for reading, +0.4 for writing (average) and -0.3 for maths (average).

The figures published by the Department for Education also showed 62% of Year 6 pupils in the city 'met the expected standard'.

Check out the progress scores and percentage of children meeting the 'expected standard' at primary schools in Sunderland based on the latest published figures for 2023.

Special schools have not been included in this list as it would not reflect a like for like comparison.

Progress scores

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School in Silksworth had progress scores of +1.7 (average) in reading, +2 (average) in writing, and +0.6 (average) in maths. 91% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland had progress scores of +4.2 (well above average) in reading, +3.4 (well above average) in writing, and +3.7 (well above average) in maths. 90% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Valley Road Academy had progress scores of +0.8 (average) in reading, +2.6 (above average) in writing, and +1.2 (average) in maths. 89% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

St Anne’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School had progress scores of +2.1 (average) in reading, +2.7 (above average) in writing, and +3.6 (well above average) in maths. 87% of pupils met the the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland had progress scores of +3.4 (well above average) in reading, +2 (above average) in writing, and +1.9 (above average) in maths. 87% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Bernard Gilpin Primary School had progress scores of +3.4 (well above average) in reading, +0.9 (average) in writing, and +3.8 (well above average) in maths. 86% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy had progress scores of -1.9 (average) in reading, +2.2 (above average) in writing, and -1.1 (average) in maths. 84% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

St Paul’s CofE Primary School had progress scores of -1.1 (average) in reading, +1.4 (average) in writing, and +0.6 (average) in maths. 81% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Herrington Primary Academy had progress scores of +1.2 (average) in reading, +0.9 (average) in writing, and +0.6 (average) in maths. 80% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

South Hylton Primary Academy had progress scores of +0.3 (average) in reading, +3.3 (well above average) in writing, and +2.9 (above average) in maths. 79% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Fulwell Junior School had progress scores of -1.4 (below average) in reading, -0.6 (average) in writing, and +0.9 (average) in maths. 78% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Highfield Academy had progress scores of +1.9 (above average) in reading, +4 (well above average) in writing, and +1.1 (average) in maths. 77% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland had progress scores of +1.5 (average) in reading, +2.5 (above average) in writing, and +0.5 (average) in maths. 77% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Barnwell Academy had progress scores of +2.1 (average) in reading, +2.7 (above average) in writing, and +2.8 (above average) in maths. 76% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

St John Boste Catholic Primary School, Washington had progress scores of +0.5 (average) in reading, +1.7 (average) in writing, and +0.3 (average) in maths. 75% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Dubmire Primary had progress scores of +1.1 (average) in reading, +1.7 (above average) in writing, and +2.8 (above average) in maths. 73% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hetton Lyons Primary School had progress scores of +0.8 (average) in reading, +1.7 (above average) in writing, and +1.2 (average) in maths. 72% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Holley Park Academy had progress scores of -0.4 (average) in reading, -0.4 (average) in writing, and -1.2 (average) in maths. 72% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Hill View Junior Academy had progress scores of -2.2 (below average) in reading, +1.5 (above average) in writing, and -2 (below average) in maths. 71% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Blackfell Primary School had progress scores of +0.6 (average) in reading, +2.1 (average) in writing, and +0.3 (average) in maths. 70% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnside Academy Inspires had progress scores of +2.4 (average) in reading, -1.6 (average) in writing, and -0.6 (average) in maths. 70% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Fatfield Academy had progress scores of +1.7 (average) in reading, +0.6 (average) in writing, and +4.4 (well above average) in maths. 70% of pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’.

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, Washington had progress scores of +1.9 (average) in reading, +3.8 (well above average) in writing, and +0.9 (average) in maths. 70% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

St John Bosco Primary School, Sunderland, had progress scores of +0.9 (average) in reading, +1.5 (average) in writing, and +0.3 (average) in maths. 70% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Rainton Primary School had progress scores of +0.5 (average) in reading, +1 (average) in writing, and +1.1 (average) in maths. 69% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

English Martyr’s Catholic Primary School had progress scores of -1.6 (average) in reading, -0.2 (average) in writing, and +1.9 (average) in maths. 69% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Grange Park Primary School had progress scores of -0.7 (average) in reading, -1.1 (average) in writing, and -1.1 (average) in maths. 68% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Mill Hill Primary School had progress scores of -0.2 (average) in reading, +2.6 (above average) in writing, and -0.6 (average) in maths. 68% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaburn Dene Primary School had progress scores of +1 (average) in reading, +0.4 (average) in writing, and +1.1 (average) in maths. 68% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

St Benet’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School had progress scores of +3 (above average) in reading, +1.4 (average) in writing, and +0.1 (average) in maths. 68% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Gillas Lane Primary Academy had progress scores of +1.1 (average) in reading, +0.7 (average) in writing, and +0.4 (average) in maths. 67% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

New Penshaw Academy had progress scores of +1.1 (average) in reading, -1.4 (average) in writing, and -0.9 (average) in maths. 67% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newbottle Primary Academy had progress scores of +0.1 (average) in reading, +0.2 (average) in writing, and +0.9 (average) in maths. 67% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Rickleton Primary School had progress scores of -0.9 (average) in reading, +2.3 (above average) in writing, and +0.2 (average) in maths. 67% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Northern Saints CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School had progress scores of -0.5 (average) in reading, +2.3 (above average) in writing, and +3.2 (well above average) in maths. 65% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Ryhope Junior School had progress scores of +0.1 (average) in reading, -1.7 (below average) in writing, and +0.3 (average) in maths. 65% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Washington Primary School had progress scores of -3.8 (well below average) in reading, -0.7 (average) in writing, and -1.4 (average) in maths. 64% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Hudson Road Primary School had progress scores of +2 (average) in reading, +2 (average) in writing, and +4.3 (well above average) in maths. 64% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Redby Academy had progress scores of -1.4 (average) in reading, +1.5 (average) in writing, and -1.5 (average) in maths. 63% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Castletown Primary School had progress scores of +1.4 (average) in reading, +2.1 (above average) in writing, and +1.7 (average) in maths. 62% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Dorothy Primary School had progress scores of -0.7 (average) in reading, -2 (average) in writing, and 0.7 (average) in maths. 62% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Oxclose Primary Academy had progress scores of -2.3 (average) in reading, -2.4 (below average) in writing, and -1.2 (average) in maths. 62% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Barnes Junior School had progress scores of -1.1 (average) in reading, -0.6 (average) in writing, and -2.7 (below average) in maths. 61% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Bexhill Academy had progress scores of -0.8 (average) in reading, +2.1 (above average) in writing, and -1.8 (below average) in maths. 61% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorney Close Primary School had progress scores of +3.2 (well above average) in reading, +2.5 (above average) in writing, and +1.2 (average) in maths. 61% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Diamond Hall Junior Academy had progress scores of -2.2 (below average) in reading, -0.4 (average) in writing, and -2.1 (below average) in maths. 60% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Plains Farm Academy had progress scores of -2.7 (below average) in reading, -2 (average) in writing, and -3.3 (below average) in maths. 59% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Town End Academy had progress scores of -3.3 (well below average) in reading, -1.5 (average) in writing, and 2.1 (average) in maths. 59% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wessington Primary School had progress scores of +3 (above average) in reading, +1.5 (average) in writing, and +2.3 (above average) in maths. 59% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Biddick Primary School had progress scores of -1.9 (below average) in reading, -0.5 (average) in writing, and -2 (below average) in maths. 58% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Richard Avenue Primary School had progress scores of +0.5 (average) in reading, +0.9 (average) in writing, and +1.3 (average) in maths. 58% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

New Silksworth Academy Junior had progress scores of -3 (well below average) in reading, -1.8 (average) in writing, and -0.4 (average) in maths. 57% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadway Junior School had progress scores of -1.8 (below average) in reading, +0.6 (average) in writing, and -1.2 (average) in maths. 56% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School, Penshaw had progress scores of -0.8 (average) in reading, -2.8 (well below average) in writing, and -1.5 (average) in maths. 56% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

John F Kennedy Primary School had progress scores of -0.7 (average) in reading, -1.4 (average) in writing, and -2.2 (below average) in maths. 54% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Barmston Village Primary School had progress scores of -1 (average) in reading, -2.4 (below average) in writing, and -2.4 (below average) in maths. 53% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christ’s College had progress scores of 0 (average) in reading, +3.2 (well above average) in writing, and +0.5 (average) in maths. 53% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Shiney Row Primary School had progress scores of -2 (average) in reading, +1.9 (average) in writing, and +2.5 (above average) in maths. 53% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Eppleton Academy Primary School had progress scores of -2.4 (below average) in reading, -0.6 (average) in writing, and -3.4 (well below average) in maths. 52% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Washington had progress scores of -1.7 (average) in reading, -0.6 (average) in writing, and -1.3 (average) in maths. 52% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lambton Primary School had progress scores of -2.5 (below average) in reading, -1.1 (average) in writing, and -2 (average) in maths. 50% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Farringdon Academy had progress scores of -1 (average) in reading, -0.5 (average) in writing, and -2.2 (below average) in maths. 49% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Albany Village Primary School had progress scores of -1.9 (average) in reading, +0.7 (average) in writing, and -1.4 (average) in maths. 48% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Marlborough Primary School had progress scores of -3.7 (well below average) in reading, +0.1 (average) in writing, and -1.1 (average) in maths. 48% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usworth Colliery Primary School had progress scores of -0.7 (average) in reading, -1.9 (below average) in writing, and -1.3 (average) in maths. 48% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Willow Wood Community Primary School had progress scores of -1.6 (average) in reading, +3.4 (well above average) in writing, and +1.2 (average) in maths. 48% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Hetton Primary School had progress scores of +2.3 (average) in reading, +1.6 (average) in writing, and +1.8 (average) in maths. 45% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

St Michael’s Catholic Primary School, Houghton had progress scores of -0.6 (average) in reading, -3.7 (well below average) in writing, and -2.9 (below average) in maths. 45% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grangetown Primary School had progress scores of -3.4 (well below average) in reading, -1.6 (average) in writing, and -3.6 (well below average) in maths. 43% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Easington Lane Primary School had progress scores of -0.1 (average) in reading, +2.5 (above average) in writing, and -2.1 (below average) in maths. 42% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Hylton Castle Primary School had progress scores of -1.2 (average) in reading, -2.7 (below average) in writing, and -2 (average) in maths. 41% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Springwell Village Primary School had progress scores of -0.9 (average) in reading, -0.8 (average) in writing, and -5.1 (well below average) in maths. 39% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Ryhope had progress scores of -2.4 (average) in reading, +0.6 (average) in writing, and -5 (well below average) in maths. 39% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Academy 360 had progress scores of -3.6 (well below average) in reading, -0.4 (average) in writing, and -3.6 (well below average) in maths. 36% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.

Southwick Community Primary School had progress scores of -0.3 (average) in reading, 0 (average) in writing, and -1.4 (average) in maths. 32% of pupils met the ‘expected standard’.