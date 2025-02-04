Sunderland TV star Charlotte Crosby has announced the birth of her “absolutely perfect” second daughter.

The former Geordie Shore star and her fiance Jake Ankers said on Instagram that Pixi Cecilia Ankers was born on Friday.

“Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl! You are absolutely perfect,” the post said the former St Antony’s pupil.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a weekend! I’m so overwhelmed with all your beautiful messages.”

Crosby and Ankers, who appeared together in the BBC Three reality show Charlotte In Sunderland, got engaged in October 2023 after she gave birth to their first child.

Crosby, who won the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, revealed in November that she had tightened security around her home with 24-hour monitored CCTV and patrol dogs, days after masked thieves carrying a machete attempted to rob her home.

After the incident, Crosby was admitted to hospital after experiencing “serious pains” in her stomach.

“Trebling our security measures, worth every penny to feel safe again in my own home,” the 34-year-old said in a post to her Instagram story at the time.

“Scumbags are gunna get a big shock the next time they even step foot on any perimeter of my land.”

Ankers said on social media that a group of men carrying a machete entered their home while they were in the house with their two-year-old daughter.