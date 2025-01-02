Sunderland solicitors step up to support running group

Richard Reed Solicitors has agreed to sponsor Sunderland Strollers Running Club. Photo by Steve Coulthard

Keeping a New Year resolution to get fitter and healthier is now going to be much easier in Sunderland – thanks to a city firm of solicitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Reed Solicitors, based at Frederick Street, is sponsoring Sunderland Strollers Running Club, a long-standing the organisation based in Sunderland, and the firm will support their beginners group.

And their support means that the group – which starts its 16-week course for newcomers each January – can be offered at a reduced cost to anyone who wants to get in shape and meet new people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland Strollers was launched 41 years ago and now boasts more than 300 members based at the Beacon of Light.

a

Club chairman Harry Harrison said it has stayed true to its original principles of bringing people together to enjoy running.

“We welcome people at all levels. Although we have lots of members who have gone on to represent the county, for the majority of people it’s just a great way to keep fit and be sociable.”

The January sessions are held to introduce people to the joy of running, supported by club members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise that at that time of year after Christmas, people may be short of cash and don’t have the extra money to take part,” said Harry.

“But now thanks to the support we’ve been given by Richard Reed Solicitors we can keep the cost down and so it can be affordable for more people.

“We are extremely grateful for their help and it means that anyone who has made a New Year resolution to get more exercise might now be able to do that.”

Sarah Reid, Managing Director of Richard Reed Solicitors said the firm was delighted to have been able to support the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Sunderland Strollers Running Club has a long history in the city and have introduced so many people to the pleasure of running.

“Helping the local community whenever we can is a really important part of our ethos at Richard Reed and we hope our support will make a difference to the beginners group.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about the Sunderland Strollers can email [email protected]. The course can be paid at a cost of £3 per week or in advance at £15 for the 16 weeks at https://my.raceresult.com/314087