Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Super slimmers in Sunderland are continuing to support Cancer Research UK by donating the clothes they slimmed out of to the charity’s shops.

As part of The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, Slimming World members across Sunderland have been donating their clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slimming World team developer for Sunderland, Julie Mulvaney, said she’s “proud” of how members came together to support the charity as well as celebrate how far they’ve come on their own weight loss journeys.

Sunderland slimmers Paula Whiting (left), Alan Cooper, and Jane Hodgson donating some of the clothes they no longer need.

She said: “Every week I’m inspired by our members and their dedication and determination to achieve their weight loss goals.

“They’re just as enthusiastic when it comes to getting involved in events such as The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw too.

“I was bowled over by how many bags they filled with clothes that they’ve slimmed out of to raise money for such an important charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I really love is that they’re so confident they will never need these clothes again because they’ve made changes they can keep up for life.” As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the aim of the event is also to raise awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Read More Sunderland mum 'transforms' her life after shedding more than six stone with the help of Slimming World

Excess weight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK and more than one in 20 cancer cases are connected to excess weight. Julie said: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer.

“The work that Cancer Research UK does to help those affected by cancer is vital.

“I’m so proud of my members for their passion towards this fundraising event as I know that their contributions will help the charity continue its life-saving research.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year (2023), Slimming World members, consultants and head office staff nationally raised £1.5m for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw.