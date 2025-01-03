Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland man who shed nearly seven stone to turn around his health is hoping his story can help to inspire other people struggling with their weight to go on their own weight loss journey.

Andrew Williams, 39, saw his weight balloon to 20 stone, but with the help of Slimming World Sunderland’s St Michael's Community Centre group his weight is now down to thirteen-and-a-half stone.

Andrew before and after his weight loss. | Slimming World

Andrew, who works as an engineer, said: “I actually started to put on weight when I started working and had access to my own money.

“I spent it all on rubbish; nights out, alcohol, takeaways, and the vending machines and canteen at work.”

It was when Andrew started to struggle with walking up the stairs that he decided he needed to do something about his lifestyle and lose some weight.

He added: “I work in the offices upstairs and I was getting out of breath just walking up the stairs. The excess weight was also causing pain in my knees and hips.

“I was coming home from work with no energy and was just going to sleep.”

Andrew has shed nearly seven stone. | Slimming World

Andrew decided to enrol at Slimming World , completely revolutionised his diet and now goes to the gym five times each week.

He added: “I will have overnight oats for breakfast, a soup or salad for lunch and then a bigger meal with meat and vegetables for dinner, followed by a small sweet treat.

“I now have a soup maker and when I’m away with work I use it to make my own soups in my hotel room.

“Losing the weight has made such a difference to my health. I have so much more energy and don’t fall asleep when I finish work.

“I can also now go to the shops and buy the clothes I want to wear without any problems.”

With the onset of the new year and a time when many people are looking to lose weight and get fit, Andrew hopes his story can help to inspire other people to embark on their own fitness journey.

He said: “I couldn’t have done this without the support of Slimming World. You need that interaction and support.

“I would urge anyone struggling to lose weight to go to Slimming World. Everyone is in the same boat, there for the same reason and isn’t there to judge you.”

You can find out more about the support available via the Slimming World Sunderland website.